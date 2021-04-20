US Crohn’s Disease Market with Moderate CAGR in Forecast Period 2019 to 2028 by Top Manufacturers – and Others

A new research study titled “US Crohn’s Disease market” successfully portrays the entire global scenario as well as a detailed analysis of various regional segments.

The US Crohn’s Disease market research includes an examination of the leading geographies, such as North America (U.S., Canada), Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America ( Mexico, Brazil, Rest of Latin America) and Middle East & Africa (GCC countries, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa) for the period of 2019 to 2028.

The study on the US Crohn’s Disease market is a detailed review and presentation of the global industry’s drivers, constraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, historical data forecasts, and trends from 2019 to 2028. The study also assists in the comprehension of global US Crohn’s Disease market dynamics and structure by defining and evaluating market segments, as well as forecasting global market size.

Top Participants in the US Crohn’s Disease Market –

AbbVie Inc., Allergan, Inc., Bayer AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Eli Lilly and Co., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Janssen Biotech, Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Novartis International AG, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi, and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Table Of Content of Global US Crohn’s Disease Market

1. US Crohn’s Disease Market Overview………………………………………..

A. Market Size

2. Market Growth Drivers……………………………………………………..……………….

A. Increasing Incidence of Bowel Disorders

B. Leading Drug Innovations for Treatment

3. Major Types of Crohn’s Disease………………………………………………………….

A. Ileocolitis

B. Ileitis

C. Granulomatous Colitis

D. Gastroduodenal Crohn’s Disease

E. Jejunoileitis

F. Perianal Crohn’s Disease

4. Crohn’s Disease Market Segmentation……………..……………………….

A. By Treatment

I. Immune System Suppressors

II. Anti-Inflammatory Drugs

III. Antibiotics

IV. Surgical

V. Others

B. By Procedures

I. Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)

II. Flexible Sigmoidoscopy

III. Colonoscopy

IV. Capsule Endoscopy

V. Computerized Tomography (CT)

VI. Small Bowel Imaging & Double-Balloon Endoscopy

VII. Others

5. Crohn’s Disease Major Drugs Market Share…………………………………………..

A. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast to 2028 (in revenue)

6. Competitive Landscape………………………………………………………….………..

A. Major Players

B. Products in Pipeline

7. Key Company Profiles…………………………………………………………………….

A. Pfizer Company overview, Product & Services, Strategies & Financials

B. Allergan Company overview, Product & Services, Strategies & Financials

C. AbbVie Inc Company profile, Product & Services, Strategies & Financials

8. Potential Growth Opportunities………………………………………………..…………

A. Advancements in drug development

B. Untapped markets in developing economies

9. Factors Driving Future Growth…………………………………………………………..

A. Key Industry Trends and Recent Developments in Crohn’s Disease Market

B. Future Opportunities

10. Conclusion

The report also looks at key players’ competitive environment in terms of product, value, financial situation, product portfolio, growth strategy, and regional presence. The study includes a value chain analysis and a SWOT analysis to address the issue of whether shareholders should concentrate their efforts and investments in the near future on the US Crohn’s Disease market’s emerging segment. Furthermore, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.

