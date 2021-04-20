Tumor Genomics Market Forecast Report | Global Analysis, Statistics, Revenue, Demand and Trend Analysis Research Report by 2028

Emergen Research has recently added a new informative report titled ‘Global Tumor Genomics Market Forecasts to 2027’ to its ever-expanding repository. The report covers all the essential features of the Tumor Genomics market, with key statistical data represented in the form of tables, charts, diagrams, figures, and graphs. The report strives to offer a better understanding of the market to the reader and provide beneficial insights to the established companies. The report presents a bird’s eye view of the Tumor Genomics industry with a special focus on technological developments, expansion strategies of the prominent players, and current and emerging growth trends of the market. It offers accurate estimations of the market growth trend for the forecast period of 2020-2027.

Initially, the report focuses on the global Tumor Genomics market definition, market overview, product scope, description, characterization, and specification. The overall information offered by the report is based on thorough research on the latest market trends, development plans, growth patterns, and regulatory policies. However, the latest report elaborates on the current COVID-19 impact on the global economy, as well as this specific business vertical, with an in-depth analysis of the present and future effects of the outbreak. Our analysts speculate that the Tumor Genomics market will regain traction in the post-COVID-19 market situation

Summary of the Report:

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the global Tumor Genomics market scenario pertaining to market value, volume, production and consumption rates, and market segmentation based on types, regions, and applications. The report also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, drivers and restraints, hurdles and challenges, threats, sales network, and distribution channel, and supplies leverage advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis.

Key Companies Profiled in the Report:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Illumina, Inc.

QIAGEN

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Merck KGaA

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

NeoGenomics Laboratories Inc.

Myriad Genetics, Inc.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global tumor genomics market on the basis of technique, application, end-use, and region.

Technique Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028) Next Generation Sequencing Technique (NGS) Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Microarray In-Situ Hybridization (ISH) Immunohistochemistry (ICH) Others (Mass Spectrometry and Flow Cytometry)

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028) Diagnostics and Monitoring Drug Discovery and Development Biomarker Discovery

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028) Academics and Research Organizations Hospitals and Ambulatory Clinics Clinical and Diagnostic Laboratories Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies



Market Segmentation by Key Regions:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

