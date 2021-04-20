Topical Drug Delivery Market Competitive Landscape Forecasts to 2028: Global Industry Growth, Share, Size, Trends

The rising prevalence of skin diseases such as acne, eczema, psoriasis, etc. continues to fuel growth of the global topical drug delivery market. Some other crucial factors such as this route of drug administration being non-invasive in nature, improved efficiency of drugs administered into the skin, and increasing global geriatric population are other major factors further driving growth of the topical drug delivery market. Moreover, new topical drug approvals and rapid technological advancement and developments, and constant innovations in the field are likely to propel growth of the topical drug delivery market to a significant extent over the forecast period.

The report is a granular assessment of this particular business sphere and entirely covers the dynamic competitive landscape of the market. The document offers key insights into the market positions of these players alongside their gross earnings. Furthermore, it elaborates on each of the market segments, with detailed scrutiny of the development scope and competitive scenario of the regional fragments of the market. The latest study is inclusive of an in-depth analysis of the economic status of the global Topical Drug Delivery market and examines the most important regions constituting the global market. It further details on the most lucrative and growth-oriented regions, top market rivals, diversified product types, and a large number of end-use industries. Additionally, the study includes a detailed summary of the current market scenario, which is vastly impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Report Objectives:

Examine the size of the global Topical Drug Delivery market based on the parameters of value and volume.

Accurately calculate the market shares, consumption, and other essential aspects of different segments of the global Topical Drug Delivery market.

Explore the underlying dynamics of the global Topical Drug Delivery market.

Highlight significant trends of the global Topical Drug Delivery market based on factors including, production, revenue, and sales.

Extensively profile top players of the global Topical Drug Delivery market and showing how they compete in the industry.

Study manufacturing processes and the costs, product pricing, and various trends associated with them.

Analyze the performance of different regions and countries in the global Topical Drug Delivery market.

Forecast the market size and share of all segments and regions in the global landscape.

Key participants include Johnson & Johnson, Nestlé SA, GlaxoSmithKline, Novartis AG, Merck & Co, Bausch Health Companies, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Bayer AG, Hisamitsu Pharmaceuticals, and Encore Dermatology, Inc.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global topical drug delivery market based on product types, route, end-use, and regions as follows:

Product Form Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017–2027) Semi-Solid Solid Formulations Transdermal Products Liquid Formulations

Route Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017–2027) Dermal Ophthalmic Nasal Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017–2027) Hospitals Home Healthcare Clinics Diagnostic Centers Burn Center



Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027) North America S. Canada Mexico Europe UK Germany France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM MEA Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Topical Drug Delivery Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



Continued….