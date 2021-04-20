The Express and Parcels Transport Market Report (2020-2027): Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies, Forecasts
This latest Express and Parcels Transport report published by Global Market Monitor covers the current market dynamics, and provides effective competition strategies and market guidelines for the majority of practitioners.
Prime Competitors
The prominent players in the Express and Parcels Transport market include:
J.B. Hunt Transport Services
Deutsche Post DHL
Alibaba
Expeditors International of Washington
Ryder Supply Chain Solutions
JD
Americold Logistics
C.H. Robinson Worldwide
TNT Express
Amazon
XPO Logistics
FedEx
United Parcel Service
DHL Supply Chain
UPS Supply Chain Solutions
NFI
View the Comprehensive Analysis on Various Segment:
https://www.globalmarketmonitor.com/reports/644181-express-and-parcels-transport-market-report.html
Segmentation on the Basis of Application:
E-Commerce
Retailers
Others
Segmentation on the Basis of Type:
Domestic
International
Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Product Definition and Scope
1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Express and Parcels Transport Market
…
2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape
3 Segmentation of Express and Parcels Transport Market by Types
4 Segmentation of Express and Parcels Transport Market by End-Users
5 Market Analysis by Major Regions
6 Product Commodity of Express and Parcels Transport Market in Major Countries
7 North America Express and Parcels Transport Landscape Analysis
8 Europe Express and Parcels Transport Landscape Analysis
9 Asia Pacific Express and Parcels Transport Landscape Analysis
10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Express and Parcels Transport Landscape Analysis
11 Major Players Profile
…
Overall Regions Outlook
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Nordic Countries, Belgium, Russia, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, India, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America, Middle East & Africa (Brazil, Nigeria, Argentina, South Africa, GCC Countries) Others
Key Stakeholders
Express and Parcels Transport manufacturers
Downstream vendors and end-users
Traders, distributors, and resellers of Express and Parcels Transport
Express and Parcels Transport industry associations and research organizations
Product managers, Express and Parcels Transport industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries
Market Research and consulting firms
Key Questions Answered by This Report:
What is the size and CAGR of the Express and Parcels Transport Market?
What are the key driving factors of the most profitable regional market?
Which are the leading companies in the global market?
How will the Express and Parcels Transport Market advance in the coming years?
What are the main strategies adopted in the global market?
Which region may hit the highest market share in the coming era?
What trends, challenges, and barriers will impact the development and sizing of the Express and Parcels Transport Market?
