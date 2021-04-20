Smart Personal Safety and Security Device Market Emerging Trend, Top Players, Revenue Insights to 2027 – FLIR Systems, Fluke, InfraTec GmbH, Leonardo, L3Harris Technologies

Smart Personal Safety and Security Device market report is an in-depth study on the Electronics and Semiconductor industry while also explaining what Smart Personal Safety and Security Device market definition, classifications, applications, engagements, and global industry trends are.

Smart personal safety and security devices are autonomous devices which are directly connected to internet and are used to provide safety to the user by tracking location and sending alerts in times of emergency. These devices are user-friendly.

Competitive Landscape: Smart Personal Safety and Security Device Market: FLIR Systems, Inc, Fluke, InfraTec GmbH, Leonardo, L3Harris Technologies, Inc., Optotherm, Inc, Opgal Optronic Industries Ltd., Thermoteknix Systems Ltd, Xenics nv, 3M

Smart personal safety and security devices market is growing with the rise in adoption of these devices in sports. The increase in crime rates and rise for security concern is also driving the growth of this market. However, the high cost and lack of awareness towards these devices is hampering its market growth.

The Smart personal safety and security device market is segmented into product and technology. By product, the Smart personal safety and security device market is classified into finger wear, head wear, neck wear and others. By technology, the Smart personal safety and security device market is classified into networking, positioning, sensor and speech recognition.

