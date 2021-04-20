Smart Food Market Size, Top Trends in 2020 – Global Industry Revenue, Forecast to 2028
The smart food movement by the International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT) is expected to boost growth of the smart food market during the forecast period. The movement aims to convert the ‘Big 3’, which is rice, maize, and wheat, into the ‘Big 5’, which includes rice, maize, wheat, millets, and sorghum, in order to reduce prevalence of malnutrition, particularly in developing countries.
The report is a granular assessment of this particular business sphere and entirely covers the dynamic competitive landscape of the market. The document offers key insights into the market positions of these players alongside their gross earnings. Furthermore, it elaborates on each of the market segments, with detailed scrutiny of the development scope and competitive scenario of the regional fragments of the market. The latest study is inclusive of an in-depth analysis of the economic status of the global Smart Food market and examines the most important regions constituting the global market. It further details on the most lucrative and growth-oriented regions, top market rivals, diversified product types, and a large number of end-use industries. Additionally, the study includes a detailed summary of the current market scenario, which is vastly impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
You Can Download Free Sample PDF Copy of Smart Food Market at https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/511
Report Objectives:
- Examine the size of the global Smart Food market based on the parameters of value and volume.
- Accurately calculate the market shares, consumption, and other essential aspects of different segments of the global Smart Food market.
- Explore the underlying dynamics of the global Smart Food market.
- Highlight significant trends of the global Smart Food market based on factors including, production, revenue, and sales.
- Extensively profile top players of the global Smart Food market and showing how they compete in the industry.
- Study manufacturing processes and the costs, product pricing, and various trends associated with them.
- Analyze the performance of different regions and countries in the global Smart Food market.
- Forecast the market size and share of all segments and regions in the global landscape.
Key participants include Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, Arla Foods, Aveka, Inc., Balchem Corporation, BASF SE, Cargill, Inc., Firmenich SA, Ingredion Incorporated, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF), and Kellogg Company.
Emergen Research has segmented the global smart food market on the basis of end products, food type, and region:
- End Products Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)
- Dairy products
- Bakery products
- Meat products
- Confectionary
- Beverages
- Dietary Supplements
- Others
- Food type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)
- Encapsulated Food
- Functional Food
- Genetically Modified Food
- Others
Interested in this report? Get your FREE sample now! https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/511
- Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)
- North America
- S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- UK
- Germany
- France
- BENELUX
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Rest of APAC
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Rest of LATAM
- MEA
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of MEA
- North America
Read More @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/smart-food-market
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027
Chapter 3. Key Insights
Chapter 4. Smart Food Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
Continued….