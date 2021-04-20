Second Generation Biofuels Market is Flourishing at Healthy CAGR with Growth Drivers by 2020-2027

Second generation biofuels are developed to overcome the limitations associated with traditional biofuels. Production of traditional biofuels faces barriers such as threat to biodiversity and food versus fuel issues. On the other hand, second generation biofuels are produced from a range of non-food crops and waste biomass. Also, second generation biofuel production is more energy efficient than the conventional fossil fuels. Such biofuels minimize greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by over 90%; thus, are more environment-friendly.

Currently, Biodiesel garners the largest market share; however, the latest and the most commercially viable Cellulosic ethanol would surpass Biodiesel and eventually lead the market by 2020.North America generated largest revenue, as it has over 50% of the globally installed capacity base.

In conjunction with benefits delivered by second generation biofuels, financial incentives and supportive regulations in the U.S. and Europe are instrumental in driving the commercial production and adoption of advanced biofuels; Renewable Fuel Standards (RFS) in the U.S. is among one of such initiative. However, complexities associated with the production process, high initial capital investment and availability of land (for plant set-up) in the vicinity of the source of feedstock are the factors impeding the growth of the market.

Currently, North America accounts for about 82% of the global market share, as various market players prefer the United States. for operating their pilot plants, chiefly due to supportive regulatory environment. Recently, Procter & Gamble announced a collaboration with DuPont to use cellulosic ethanol, replacing corn based ethanol in its Tide detergent in North America. Other major players recently started the production of cellulosic ethanol in North America are INEOS New Planet BioEnergy, Poet-DSM Advanced Biofuels LLC, Canergy LLC, Abengoa bioenergy, Amyris and Enerkem among few.

To leverage opportunities that are imminent, many companies are setting up plants for production of second generation biofuels. POET-DSM Advanced Biofuels LLC has recently opened its first commercial-scale cellulosic ethanol plant with the capacity of producing 20 million gallons per year, named “Project LIBERTY” in Iowa that uses corncobs, husk, leaves and stalk as feedstock. The key market players operating in different segments of market are Algenol Biofuels, Abengoa bioenergy, GranBio, INEOS Bio, Inbicon, Clariant, ZeaChem, DuPont Industrial Biosciences.

