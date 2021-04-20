RNAi Therapeutics Market Predicted to Surpass US$ 1,209.29 Million by 2027, Growing at 8.8% CAGR from 2020 to 2027 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Sanofi, Olix Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Benitec Biopharma; Silence Therapeutics

RNAi refers to the interference RNA which is responsible to control and manipulate protein translation in the cell. These RNAi are used to silence particular genes that are responsible for diseases. Increasing investments in RNAi therapy development coupled with the growing prevalence of infectious diseases and chronic conditions are anticipated to drive the market growth during the forecast period. However, the high cost of RNAi therapy development is anticipated to hamper the market growth.

The RNAi therapeutics market was valued at US$ 618.79 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1,209.29 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.8% from 2020 to 2027.

Key companies Included in RNAi Therapeutics Market:- Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Sanofi, Olix Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; GlaxoSmithKline Plc.; Benitec Biopharma; Arbutus Biopharma Corporation; Silence Therapeutics; Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc; and Quark

RNAi Therapeutics Market: Regional analysis includes:

Asia-Pacific(Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

South America (Brazil etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

