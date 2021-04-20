Quantum Computing for Enterprise Market Competitive Landscape, Analysis Report By Product, By Application, By End Use, By Region And Segment Forecasts from 2020 To 2028
Rising need to accelerate the learning process of Artificial Intelligence (AI) is also a major factor expected to further boost global quantum computing for enterprise market growth during the forecast period. Rising adoption of quantum computing in the automotive industry is expected to further support growth in market size in future. However, high cost of quantum computing solutions is expected to restrain adoption, and in turn, impact growth of the global quantum computing for enterprise market growth to a certain extent during the forecast period.
The report is a granular assessment of this particular business sphere and entirely covers the dynamic competitive landscape of the market. The document offers key insights into the market positions of these players alongside their gross earnings. Furthermore, it elaborates on each of the market segments, with detailed scrutiny of the development scope and competitive scenario of the regional fragments of the market. The latest study is inclusive of an in-depth analysis of the economic status of the global Quantum Computing for Enterprise market and examines the most important regions constituting the global market. It further details on the most lucrative and growth-oriented regions, top market rivals, diversified product types, and a large number of end-use industries. Additionally, the study includes a detailed summary of the current market scenario, which is vastly impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Report Objectives:
- Examine the size of the global Quantum Computing for Enterprise market based on the parameters of value and volume.
- Accurately calculate the market shares, consumption, and other essential aspects of different segments of the global Quantum Computing for Enterprise market.
- Explore the underlying dynamics of the global Quantum Computing for Enterprise market.
- Highlight significant trends of the global Quantum Computing for Enterprise market based on factors including, production, revenue, and sales.
- Extensively profile top players of the global Quantum Computing for Enterprise market and showing how they compete in the industry.
- Study manufacturing processes and the costs, product pricing, and various trends associated with them.
- Analyze the performance of different regions and countries in the global Quantum Computing for Enterprise market.
- Forecast the market size and share of all segments and regions in the global landscape.
Key participants include Google LLC, Baidu, Inc., Rigetti & Co, Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Intel Corporation, Alibaba Group Holding Limited, Accenture plc, AT&T Inc., and Atos SE.
Emergen Research has segmented the global quantum computing for enterprise market on the basis of component, deployment, application, end-use, and region.
- Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2027)
- Software
- Hardware
- Input/Output Subsystem
- Dilution Refrigerator
- Quantum Processing Unit
- Service
- Support & Maintenance
- Consulting
- Training
- Others
- Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2027)
- Cloud-based Quantum Computing
- Hybrid Quantum Computing
- On-premises Quantum Computing
- Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2027)
- Simulation
- Machine Learning
- Optimization
- Others
- End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2027)
- Aerospace
- Agriculture
- Automotive
- Energy
- Finance
- Gaming
- Healthcare
- Information Technology
- Investment
- Life Science
- Logistics
- Manufacturing
- Oil& Gas
- Telecommunication
- Transportation
- Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)
- North America
- S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- UK
- Germany
- France
- BENELUX
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Rest of APAC
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Rest of LATAM
- MEA
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of MEA
