Pressurensitive Tapes and Labels – Market Growth, Trends, Forecast and COVID-19 Impacts (2014 – 2027)

Global Market Monitor recently published a market research report on Pressurensitive Tapes and Labels, which studied Pressurensitive Tapes and Labels industry outlook, competitive situation, regional market analysis, type & application segment analysis, and market trend forecast by 2027.

Key Market Players Profile

The report provides an analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and offers information on the products offered by various companies, which will help companies create strategies to take advantages of the emerging opportunities in the future. Production and consumption are estimated to continue developing with a stable growth rate during the forecast period. As a result of meeting the surging demand, more manufacturers are expected to go into this industry.

Players covered in the report are:

DeWAL

American Biltrite

Avery Dennison Corporation

3M

MACtac

CCL Industries

Berry Global

Scapa Group

LINTEC Corporation

Constantia Flexibles

Gaska Tape

Global Pressurensitive Tapes and Labels market: Application segments

Food and Beverage

Healthcare

Logistics

Automotive and Transportation

General Manufacturing

Pressurensitive Tapes and Labels Type Abstract

Based on the basis of the type, the Pressurensitive Tapes and Labels can be segmented into:

Polypropylene

Polyvinyl Chloride

Papper

Cloth

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Product Definition and Scope

1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Pressurensitive Tapes and Labels Market

…

2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape

3 Segmentation of Pressurensitive Tapes and Labels Market by Types

4 Segmentation of Pressurensitive Tapes and Labels Market by End-Users

5 Market Analysis by Major Regions

6 Product Commodity of Pressurensitive Tapes and Labels Market in Major Countries

7 North America Pressurensitive Tapes and Labels Landscape Analysis

8 Europe Pressurensitive Tapes and Labels Landscape Analysis

9 Asia Pacific Pressurensitive Tapes and Labels Landscape Analysis

10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Pressurensitive Tapes and Labels Landscape Analysis

11 Major Players Profile

…

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada) Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others) Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg) Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia) Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand) Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

