Prebiotic ingredient market growing rapidly as result of increasing growth in pet food industry

Health is the major concern before consumption of any food product by the consumer. However, due to changing lifestyles and busy schedules, there is an increase in unhealthy habits leading to various health-related problems like IBD, obesity, etc. Dietary supplements are attracting the consumers in order to cover the nutrient intake as well as have added health benefits.

Research has shown that the interaction of particular nutrients and cells in the body can prevent certain diseases and promote health. The spreading acknowledgment about the role of the enteric microbiota in good health among consumers is driving the attention of consumers towards probiotics and prebiotics.

Prebiotics are in short, the food of gut microflora which helps in the growth and functioningof the microbes and thus enabling better health of the host. Prebiotics are made of various oligosaccharides, fructooligosaccharides (FOS), mannan- oligosaccharides (MOS), galactooligosaccharides (GOS), inulin, human milk oligosaccharides (HOS), chicory fructans, xylooligosaccharides, etc. The rising use of prebiotics and prebiotic ingredients is expected to fuel the prebiotic ingredients market during the forecast period.

Growing Demand for Prebiotic Ingredients

There is a constant increase in demand for dietary supplements like prebiotic ingredients which provide various health benefits. The increased preference for having healthy food and a rise in the health concerns of people are the primary drivers for prebiotic ingredients markets. Increasing obesity, consuming junk and processed food, and increased disposable income are considered to be secondary drivers for the prebiotic ingredients markets.

Prebiotic ingredients have multiple health benefits like balancing the gut microflora, relieving constipation, decreasing abdominal pain, and preventing bloating. Gut microflora converts various prebiotic ingredients into SCFAs which nourishes the cells in the colon and provides many health benefits. Mannan-oligosaccharides (MOS) is a special prebiotic ingredient that interferes with the binding and colony formation of pathogens. Thus it acts as a blocking agent in the intestinal area.

MOS is also used in poultry feed as an alternative to antibiotics, especially in Europe, where antibiotics are banned in animal feed. Poultry feed with MOS as an additive has shown to increase yield and performance of poultry. FOS, a type of prebiotic ingredient, is often used in baby food formulations in order to increase the number of gut microflora, especially lactic acid bacteria. FOS is often used as a natural sweetener and added to bakery and dairy products.

It is also used as a taste enhancer due to its low calorie and high solubility properties. A prebiotic ingredient called, GOS is well known for its bifidogenic effect. Inulin is considered as one important prebiotic ingredient and is a well-known fat-replacer. Hence, it is preferred by younger as well as middle-aged, and health concern population. XOS is one emerging type of prebiotic ingredient.

Rising awareness about the benefits of consumption of various prebiotic ingredients is expected to fuel the market growth during the forecast period. However, the high production cost is pulling the prebiotic ingredient market in a negative way. The changing lifestyle increased disposable income, and the tendency of people to spend more on healthcare products is boosting the prebiotic ingredients market.

Global Prebiotic Ingredients: Market Segmentation

On the basis of ingredient type, the global prebiotic ingredients market has been segmented into –

Mannan Oligosaccharides

Fructo Oligosaccharides

Inulin

Galacto-Oligosaccharides

Other

On the basis of source, the global prebiotic ingredients market has been segmented into –

Vegetable

Cereals

Roots

On the basis of application, the global prebiotic ingredients market has been segmented into –

Food and Beverage

Animal Feed

Dietary supplements

Global Prebiotic Ingredient Market Key Players

The global prebiotic ingredient market is growing rapidly. Some of the key players in prebiotic ingredients market are Yakult Pharmaceuticals, Cargill, BENEO, DuPont, Friesland Campina, Nexira, Ingredion, Fonterra, Royal Cosun, Prenexus Health, and Jennewein Biotechnologie GmbH. More companies are showing interest to invest in prebiotic ingredient market.

Opportunities for Market Players

Prebiotic ingredients market is robustly increasing due to a wide range of applications. Prebiotic ingredients are used as additives in pet food to enhance the health of pets. The rapid growth in the pet industry in recent years is creating new opportunities for the use of prebiotic ingredients in pet food.

The cosmetic industry is showing constant growth since the last decade. Prebiotic ingredients are used in various cosmetic products like serums and moisturizers to enhance the growth of serum microbiome. With a large number of applications and increased research and development, the prebiotic ingredient market is expected to increase rapidly.

Global Prebiotic Ingredients: Regional Outlook

Europe is currently leading the prebiotic ingredients market with the presence of some of the leading manufacturing companies. Europe is supposed to continue as the lead in prebiotic ingredients market during forecast period with launches of new and innovative prebiotic ingredients.

Asia-Pacific is supposed to be the key player in the market of gut health products during the forecast period with rising health concern and awareness regarding benefits prebiotic ingredients in India and China. North America is a mature market in health-related products and is expected to grow at a steady rate.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, type, application, and end use.

