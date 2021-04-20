Powered Agriculture Equipment Market Opportunities, Top Manufactures, Industry Growth, Share, Size, Regional Analysis and Global Forecast to 2028

Technological advancements in agriculture equipment is a major factor driving growth of the global powered agriculture equipment market. Manufacturers of powered agriculture equipment are incorporating more advanced technologies such as robotic systems, GPS, navigation systems, sensors, and imaging solutions in farm equipment to cater to farmer needs to increase productivity and crop yields. Adoption of agricultural drones and drones for monitoring production and improving output has been increasing substantially in developed and developing countries in the recent past. Increasing focus on precision agriculture and livestock monitoring and management are factors expected to result in rising adoption agricultural drones during the forecast period. Adoption of electric tractors has also been increasing in the recent past due to rising preference for more eco-friendly energy sources and reduced carbon emissions as compared to diesel-powered counterparts.

The report is a granular assessment of this particular business sphere and entirely covers the dynamic competitive landscape of the market. The document offers key insights into the market positions of these players alongside their gross earnings. Furthermore, it elaborates on each of the market segments, with detailed scrutiny of the development scope and competitive scenario of the regional fragments of the market. The latest study is inclusive of an in-depth analysis of the economic status of the global Powered Agriculture Equipment market and examines the most important regions constituting the global market. It further details on the most lucrative and growth-oriented regions, top market rivals, diversified product types, and a large number of end-use industries. Additionally, the study includes a detailed summary of the current market scenario, which is vastly impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Key participants include AGCO Corporation, John Deere & Co., Mahindra & Mahindra Limited, CNH Industrial N.V., Kubota Corporation, CLAAS, Alamo Group Inc., Escorts Group, Iseki & Co., Ltd. and SDF S.P.A.

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028) Combine Harvesters Tractors Seed Drill Soil Preparation & Cultivation Equipment Sprayer Others

Next Generation Equipment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028) Harvesting & Picking Robots Agricultural Unmanned Aerial Vehicles or Agricultural Drones Driverless Tractors Electric Tractors Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027) North America S. Canada Mexico Europe UK Germany France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM MEA Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



