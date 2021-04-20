Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Market Size, Trends, Share, Research Report Study, Regional and Industry Analysis, Forecast to 2027

Reports and Data has added a new market research report titled Global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Market Forecast to 2027 to its ever-expanding database. The report spanning over 100 pages is a detailed overview of the market equipped with latest information about product types, application spectrum, revenue share, market growth, revenue growth, market share, market size, and top companies. Insightful data has been collected through extensive primary and secondary research and further validated by industry experts and professionals to offer key insights into statistical data of the market. The statistical data has been organized into tables, charts, diagrams, and other pictorial representations. The report also provides insights into the

BASF SE, Formosa Plastics Corporation, China National Chemical Corporation (ChemChina), Kem One SAS, INOVYN, Orbia, LG Chem, Occidental Petroleum Corporation, Xinjiang Zhongtai Chemical Co. Ltd, and SABIC.

The report aims to provide a complete analysis of the global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) market with important details about the key market players such as their financial standing, global position, revenue contribution, production and manufacturing capacity, business expansion plans, mergers and acquisitions, and overall company profiles. It also studies M&A activities, joint ventures, partnerships and collaborations, licensing agreements and product launches and brand promotions. It also offers SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis for each player.

The report also aims to benefit the user by providing constructive data to gain insight into the market growth, size, share and lucrative investment approaches. It covers study of crucial aspects such as factors influencing the growth and restraint of the market, buyers and vendors, production and consumption, and value chain analysis. It further provides detailed overview of the key segments of the Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) market and revenue share and growth rate of each segment.

Product Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Flexible PVC

Rigid PVC

Resources Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Fossil based PVC

Bio-attributed PVC

Emulsion Process Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Bulk polymerization

Emulsion polymerization

Suspension polymerization

End-User Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Construction

Automotive

Packaging

Electrical & Electronics

Transportation

Healthcare

Others

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Film & Sheets

Pipes & Fittings

Bottles

Wire & Cables

Profiles

Pastes

Others

Regional Outlook of Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Market:

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany U.K. Italy France BENELUX Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia U.A.E. South Africa Rest of MEA



Further key findings from the report suggest

The Polyvinyl Chloride market held a market share of USD 90 Billion in the year 2018 that is forecasted to grow at a rate of 3.9% during the forecast period.

In context to Product Type, the rigid PVC segment generated a higher revenue of USD 32.19 Billion in 2018, with a CAGR 3.6% during the forecast period. Its traits like excellent physical properties, stiffness, ease of fabrication, along with low-cost results in its extensive use in the construction of tanks, piping systems that contribute to higher revenue generated by this segment.

In context to Resources, the bio-attributed PVC segment is projected to witness a faster growth rate of 5.3% during the forecast period, which is expected to occupy 35.0% of the market in 2027. The growth rate witnessed by the bio-attributed PVC resources segment is attributed to the formulation of stringent government regulations and legislations focusing on minimized use of non-renewable resources and the increasing emphasis on development of bio-attributed PVCs by the market players. The launch of the first-ever commercially available grade of bio-attributed PVC- BIOVYNTM by INOVYN is resulting in its growing popularity.

