Plant Biotechnology Equipment Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Application, by Region (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA), Segment Forecasts, And COVID-19 Impacts, 2014 – 2027

Global Market Monitor recently published a market research report on Plant Biotechnology Equipment, which studied Plant Biotechnology Equipment industry outlook, competitive situation, regional market analysis, type & application segment analysis, and market trend forecast by 2027.

High demand for transgenic crops and biofuel is driving the market growth. Demand for transgenic crops has been rising owing to various benefits, such as improvement in yield, productivity, and quality of output and development of insect-resistant cultivars in crops.

Plant biotechnology equipment refers to a series of high-tech equipment used to realize the application and research of biotechnology on plants.

Foremost key players operating in the global Plant Biotechnology Equipment market include:

Photon Systems Instruments(Czech Republic)

LGC Limited (UK)

Illumina (US)

Keygene(Netherlands)

Thermo Fisher Scientific (US)

Geneq (Canada)

Tecan Group (Switzerland)

Heinz Walz GmbH (Germany)

Evogene (Israel)

Qubit Systems (Canada)

LabRepCo (US)

LemnaTec(Germany)

Global Plant Biotechnology Equipment market: Application segments

Plant Research

Breeding

Product Development

Quality Assessment

Others

Worldwide Plant Biotechnology Equipment Market by Type:

Sensors Modules

Imaging Devices

Automated System

Drones

LED Lighting

Portable Devices

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Product Definition and Scope

1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Plant Biotechnology Equipment Market

…

2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape

3 Segmentation of Plant Biotechnology Equipment Market by Types

4 Segmentation of Plant Biotechnology Equipment Market by End-Users

5 Market Analysis by Major Regions

6 Product Commodity of Plant Biotechnology Equipment Market in Major Countries

7 North America Plant Biotechnology Equipment Landscape Analysis

8 Europe Plant Biotechnology Equipment Landscape Analysis

9 Asia Pacific Plant Biotechnology Equipment Landscape Analysis

10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Plant Biotechnology Equipment Landscape Analysis

11 Major Players Profile

…

Overall Regions Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Nordic Countries, Belgium, Russia, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, India, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America, Middle East & Africa (Brazil, Nigeria, Argentina, South Africa, GCC Countries) Others

Key Stakeholders

Plant Biotechnology Equipment manufacturers

Downstream vendors and end-users

Traders, distributors, and resellers of Plant Biotechnology Equipment

Plant Biotechnology Equipment industry associations and research organizations

Product managers, Plant Biotechnology Equipment industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries

Market Research and consulting firms

Key Questions Answered by This Report:

What is the size and CAGR of the Plant Biotechnology Equipment Market?

What are the key driving factors of the most profitable regional market?

Which are the leading companies in the global market?

How will the Plant Biotechnology Equipment Market advance in the coming years?

What are the main strategies adopted in the global market?

Which region may hit the highest market share in the coming era?

What trends, challenges, and barriers will impact the development and sizing of the Plant Biotechnology Equipment Market?

