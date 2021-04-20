Passport Reader – Market Growth, Trends, Forecast and COVID-19 Impacts (2014 – 2027)

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments and countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next Five years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualify qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers and restraining factors which will define the future growth of the Passport Reader market.

Increase in the e-passports is rising the demand for passport readers at the airport terminals, hotels, and car rental service stations among others. These e-passports help in creating highly secure and interoperable infrastructure for international travel. Additionally, they reduce waiting time and benefit users by providing self-service kiosks, which enables the passengers to self-verify. However, one of the major restraining factors slowing down the growth of the passport readers market are the technical issues that occur in the device. The passport reader is an electronic device comprising electronic components, optical scanners, RFID, and others. Electronic components are highly sensitive to high voltage, which may damage them or may interfere with the proper working of the device.

A biometric passport is a traditional passport that has an embedded electronic microprocessor chip which contains biometric information that can be used to authenticate the identity of the passport holder. It uses contactless smart card technology, including a microprocessor chip (computer chip) and antenna (for both power to the chip and communication) embedded in the front or back cover, or center page, of the passport. The passport’s critical information is both printed on the data page of the passport and stored in the chip.

Key Market Players Profile

The report provides an analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and offers information on the products offered by various companies, which will help companies create strategies to take advantages of the emerging opportunities in the future. Production and consumption are estimated to continue developing with a stable growth rate during the forecast period. As a result of meeting the surging demand, more manufacturers are expected to go into this industry.

Players covered in the report are:

Desko

IDAC Solutions

Access Limited

Beijing Wintone Science Technology

Regula Forensics

Gemalto

ARH Inc

Lintech Enterprises

3M

IER Inc

Application Synopsis

The Passport Reader Market by Application are:

Airport Security

Border Control

Worldwide Passport Reader Market by Type:

RFID

Barcode

OCR

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Product Definition and Scope

1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Passport Reader Market

…

2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape

3 Segmentation of Passport Reader Market by Types

4 Segmentation of Passport Reader Market by End-Users

5 Market Analysis by Major Regions

6 Product Commodity of Passport Reader Market in Major Countries

7 North America Passport Reader Landscape Analysis

8 Europe Passport Reader Landscape Analysis

9 Asia Pacific Passport Reader Landscape Analysis

10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Passport Reader Landscape Analysis

11 Major Players Profile

…

Overall Regions Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Nordic Countries, Belgium, Russia, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, India, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America, Middle East & Africa (Brazil, Nigeria, Argentina, South Africa, GCC Countries) Others

