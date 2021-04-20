PACS and RIS Market Is Reflecting A Superior Growth At A CAGR Of 8.4% Along With Top Industry Players By 2027

PACS and RIS research report provides deep insights into the Global PACS and RIS market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the PACS and RIS during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027. Most importantly, the report further identifies the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. The research segments the market on the basis of product type, application, technology, and region. To offer more clarity regarding the industry, the report takes a closer look at the current status of various factors including but not limited to supply chain management, niche markets, distribution channel, trade, supply, and demand and production capability across different countries.

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries including Biotechnology Industry, and many more. Trade barriers are further restraining the demand- supply outlook. As government of different regions have already announced total lockdown and temporarily shutdown of industries, the overall production process being adversely affected; thus, hinder the overall PACS and RIS market globally. This report on ‘PACS and RIS market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The report also showcase market trends and forecast to 2027, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

Get Sample PDF Copy at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00003005/

The PACS and RIS Market was valued at US$ million 2,836.65 in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 5,441.87 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% from 2020 to 2027.

This market research report provides a comprehensive picture on “PACS and RIS Market”, from the global viewpoint, offering a forecast and statistic in terms of revenue during the forecast period. The report covers a descriptive analysis with detailed segmentation, complete research and development history, latest news and press releases. Furthermore, the study explains the future opportunities and a sketch of key players operating in the “PACS and RIS Market”.

Market Insights



Developments in Diagnostic Imaging Modalities Coupled with Rising Number of Diagnostic Tests Procedures

During recent years, there have been various developments in imaging modalities within healthcare for diagnostic purposes. Radiology has developed as a recent trend toward computerized management in the health service and has responded to the demand for cost-efficient and rapid communication between radiology departments and their users. The national rate for CT scans were 126 per 1,000 individuals in between 2014 and 2015. Rates ranged from 209 (New Brunswick) and 170 (Newfoundland and Labrador) to 88 (Alberta) and 93 (Prince Edward Island). According to the National Health Services (NHS) UK, there were 4.1 million imaging tests conducted in England in the 12 months from February 2017 to January 2017. Of these, 3.49 million imaging tests were reported to have taken place in January 2017. As per the World Health Organization (WHO), with improved health care policy and the guided protocol of medical imaging for COVID-19 diagnosis, there has been a rise in the number of global imaging-based procedures. Thus, the growing number of diagnostic imaging procedures performed across the world resulting in the increasing requirement of consumables for tests are expected to drive the growth of the global PACS and RIS market in the coming years.

Top Companies Profiles:

Agfa-Gevaert Group

INFINITT Healthcare Co., Ltd.

McKesson Corporation

Cerner Corporation

General Electric Company

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

Siemens AG

IBM

Novarad

Global PACS and RIS market, based on the product, was segmented as, Picture archiving and communication system (PACS) and radiology information system (RIS). In 2018, PACS held the largest share of the market, by product. In addition, the segment is also anticipated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. The solution offers benefits such as improved viewing and analysis, easy access to images and other reports, efficient data management as well as a user-friendly interface, these factors are anticipated to lead to the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

PACS and RIS Market report also provide a in-depth understanding of the cutting-edge competitive analysis of the emerging market trends along with the drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the market to offer worthwhile insights and current scenario for making right decision. The report covers the prominent players in the market with detailed SWOT analysis, financial overview, and key developments of last three years. Moreover, the report also offers a 360º outlook of the market through the competitive landscape of the global industry player and helps the companies to garner PACS and RIS Market revenue by understanding the strategic growth approaches.

Our research content is primarily focused on the quantification of market developments in terms of market sizing and forecasting. Studding company activities help design the competitive landscape, and forecast market numbers at regional and level. We provide a detailed break-up of segmentation in terms of geography, North America, Europe, APAC and MEA etc.; which helps our clients to get a deeper analysis of various research topics.

Buy Now at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00003005/

About us: –

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

Contact us: –

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: sales@theinsightpartners.com