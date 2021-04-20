Oxygenated Solvents Market 2021: Comprehensive Analysis, Business Growth, Prospects and Opportunities 2027

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Oxygenated solvents are the class of chemical widely used as a solvent and consist of molecules of oxygen. It has a unique property where the solute dissolves according to a specific temperature. Further oxygenated solvents are obtained from other chemicals through the process of synthesis. It is mainly used as a diluent, coupling agents, and as a functional additive. Few types of oxygenated solvents are alcohols, glycol ethers, methyl acetate, ethyl acetate, ketones, esters, etc. It is applied by various industries such as fragrance, adhesive, cosmetics, etc.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The global oxygenated solvents market is growing at a significant pace owing to driving factors such as increasing regulation on environment for reducing the volatile organic compouds. Furthermore, increasing applicability for its high beneficial properties like low toxicity, high solvency power, etc. is likely to drive the demand for high-performance films in the coming years. However, high cost and performance is projected to hinder the growth of oxygenated solvents market. Likewise, development and commercialization of bio & green solvents may provide a lucrative opportunity for the market players in the near future.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Oxygenated Solvents Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the oxygenated solvents market with detailed market segmentation by source, type, application, and geography. The global oxygenated solvents market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading oxygenated solvents market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global oxygenated solvents market is segmented on the basis of source, type, and application. On the basis of source, the oxygenated solvents market is segmented into, conventional solvents, bio & green solvents. On the basis of type, the market is bifurcated into, alcohols, esters, ketones, glycol ethers, glycol, bio & green solvent. Based on application, the global oxygenated solvents market is segmented into, paints & coatings, crop protection, pharmaceuticals, cleaners, personal care, lubricants, others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global oxygenated solvents market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The oxygenated solvents market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the oxygenated solvents market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the oxygenated solvents market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the oxygenated solvents market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from oxygenated solvents market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for oxygenated solvents in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the oxygenated solvents market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the oxygenated solvents market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

Basf Se Corporation

Dowdupont Inc.

Eastman Chemical Company

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Ineos

Monument Chemical Inc.

Petroliam Nasional Berhad

Royal Dutch Shell Plc.

Sinopec Corporation

Solvay Sa

