Outbound MICE Tourism Market 2020 By Covid-19 Impact Study on Industry, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, And Forecast to 2027
Outbound MICE Tourism Market
This is the latest report, covering the current COVID-19 impact on the Outbound MICE Tourism Market. The pandemic of Coronavirus (COVID-19) has affected every aspect of life globally. This has brought along several changes in Outbound MICE Tourism Market conditions. The rapidly changing Outbound MICE Tourism Market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. It covers the entire Outbound MICE Tourism Market with an in-depth study on revenue growth and profitability. The report also delivers on key players along with a strategic standpoint pertaining to price and promotion.
Get FREE Exclusive PDF Sample Copy of This Report at https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=4278117
Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions is a specialized niche of group tourism that concerns planning, booking and facilitating conferences and seminars and other similar events. MICE travel includes a variety of activities such as planning corporate meetings, organizing international conferences and conventions and coordinating events and exhibitions.
This report elaborates the market size, market characteristics, and market growth of the Outbound MICE Tourism industry, and breaks down according to the type, application, and consumption area of Outbound MICE Tourism. The report also conducted a PESTEL analysis of the industry to study the main influencing factors and entry barriers of the industry.
In Chapter 3.4 of the report, the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on the industry was fully assessed. Fully risk assessment and industry recommendations were made for Outbound MICE Tourism in a special period. This chapter also compares the markets of Pre COVID-19 and Post COVID-19.
In addition, chapters 8-12 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.
Key players in the global Outbound MICE Tourism market covered in Chapter 13:
The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc.
One10, LLC
IBTM
Cievents
Exotic
CSI DMC
Carlson Wagonlit Travel
360 Destination Group
BI Worldwide, Ltd.
ITA Group, Inc
ATPI Ltd
ACCESS Destination Service
The Freeman Company
Meetings and Incentives Worldwide (M&IW)
Questex
Maritz
BCD Group
Conference Care Ltd
Creative Group, Inc.
In Chapter 6, on the basis of types, the Outbound MICE Tourism market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:
Meetings
Incentives
Conferences
Exhibitions
In Chapter 7, on the basis of applications, the Outbound MICE Tourism market from 2015 to 2025 covers:
Academic Field
Business Field
Political Field
Exhibitions
Others
Geographically, the detailed analysis of production, trade of the following countries is covered in Chapter 4.2, 5:
United States
Europe
China
Japan
India
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate of the following regions are covered in Chapter 8, 9, 10, 11, 12:
North America (Covered in Chapter 8)
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe (Covered in Chapter 9)
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Others
Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 10)
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Southeast Asia
Others
Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 11)
Saudi Arabia
UAE
South Africa
Others
South America (Covered in Chapter 12)
Brazil
Others
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2025
Do You Have Any Query OR Specific Requirement? Ask Our Industry Expert at https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/discount.aspx?name=4278117
Table of Content:
1 Report Overview
…………
…………
- Global Outbound MICE Tourism Market Growth Trends
2.1 Industry Trends
2.1.1 SWOT Analysis
2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.2 Potential Outbound MICE Tourism Market and Growth Potential Analysis
2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions
2.3.1 Industry News
2.3.2 Industry Policies
2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19
Get a Single User OR Corporate User License Key at https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=4278117
3 Value Chain of Outbound MICE Tourism Market Outbound MICE Tourism Market
3.1 Value Chain Status
3.2.1 Production Process Analysis
3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
3.3 Sales and Outbound MICE Tourism Marketing Model Analysis
3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)
3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19
And More………………………………….
About Us: ReportsnReports.com is your single source for all market research needs. Our database includes 500,000+ market research reports from over 95 leading global publishers & in-depth market research studies of over 5000 micro markets.
We provide 24/7 online and offline support to our customers.
E-mail: sales@reportsandreports.com
Phone: +1 888 391 5441