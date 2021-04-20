Online Language Learning Market was estimated to be US$ 8,153.76 Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 16,489.04 Mn by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.14 % over the Forecast Period, Owing to the Rapid Globalization Which is Rising the Demand for a Multi-Lingual Workforce; says Absolute Markets Insights

In this era of globalization, the ability to comprehend and converse in a foreign language is gaining thrust, especially among young adults. Businesses around the globe are venturing into lucrative markets such as that of the Middle East and Africa (MEA), and the Asia Pacific (APAC). In the Middle East, for instance, countries like UAE and Saudi Arabia are in the process of diversifying their economy, due to which industries like information technology and telecommunication, healthcare, education, amongst others are being welcomed with open arms. Having fluency in languages such as Arabic will help in bridging the communication gap, which in turn ensures higher profits and timely closing of deals. The global online language learning market is thus seeing significant growth. English language learning tops the chart of foreign languages in countries such as Saudi Arabia, India, China, and Qatar, according to the popular language-learning platform, Duolingo. French and Spanish come next in the line. Interestingly, even in English speaking countries, the government bodies are encouraging students to take up a foreign language considering the geopolitical situation and shift in the economy that is reshaping the world maps. According to the British Council, which falls under the Government of the UK, German is among the most in-demand languages considering the UK’s export market. The Council believes that better trading opportunities can be sought if an individual is familiar with European languages such as German, Dutch, and French. The online language learning market in Europe is thus proving to be an attractive destination for the aforementioned language trainers.

COVID-19 situation has opened up new learning opportunities for individuals. Lockdown measures that are being adopted by several countries such as the U.S., India, Italy, etc., are increasing the number of online language learners. The global online language learning market is seeing several innovations and offers by market participants to widen their user base. Yabla Language Learning platform, for instance, is offering its language courses to schools and universities without any course fee for 90 days. It is estimated that more than 1.2 billion students spread across 186 countries have been affected by school closures due to Coronavirus. The popularity of video conferencing and web interface platforms such as Zoom and Skype is aiding language trainers to reach the students at convenient hours. Pearson, for instance, has moved its English language classes online to promote social distancing. The growth of smart devices and the internet, coupled with the advancement in video conferencing technology, is further supplementing the growth of the global online language learning market.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of online language learning market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Key Findings of the Report:

On the basis of offering, the solutions segment is expected to show the maximum growth, due to the increasing demand for cloud-based solutions that promote online form of learning

On the basis of language type, English was the most sought out language in 2018, contributing the highest market share. The popularity of English as a business language is propelling this growth.

As far as geography is concerned, Asia Paciifc region is expected to show the highest growth during the forecast years. The larger number of language learners in regions such as India, China and Southeast Asia can be cited as one of the reason for this.

Some of the players operating in the global online language learning market are Berlitz Corporation, Busuu Ltd, Coursera Inc., Duolingo, Inc., Fluenz , Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, inlingua International Ltd., iTutorGroup, Lesson Nine GmbH, Libros Media Ltd. (Rocketlanguages), Linguistica 360, Inc., Memrise Limited, OptiLingo, Rosetta Stone Ltd., Sanako Corporation., Simon & Schuster, Inc. , Speexx , Transparent Language, Inc., Udemy, Inc., Voxy, Yabla ., amongst others.

