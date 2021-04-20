Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Size, Analytical Overview, Growth Factors, Demand, Trends and Forecast to 2028 | Agilent Technologies, Inc., Atdbio Ltd., LGC Limited, Bio-Synthesis Inc., Eurofins Genomics, Kaneka Eurogentec

The analysis covered in the winning Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market business report gives a clear idea of various segments that are relied upon to view the quickest business development in the course of the estimate forecast frame. A variety of steps are employed while generating this report and the inputs from a specialized team of researchers, analysts, and forecasters have been utilized here vendor positioning grid, market timeline analysis, company positioning grid, company market share analysis, standards of measurement, top to bottom analysis and vendor share analysis. The market analysis and competitor analysis helps the firm in determining the range in terms of sizes, colors, designs, and prices, etc within which its products are to be offered to the consumers.

Global oligonucleotides synthesis market is segmented into six notable segments which are product type, type, consumables, service type, application and end user.

On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into DNA Oligonucleotides and RNA Oligonucleotides. In 2019, DNA oligonucleotides segment is expected to dominate the global oligonucleotide synthesis market due to increased research oriented programs organized in biopharmaceutical industry and high preference in the studies of human genome.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into oligonucleotide-based drugs, primers, probes, intermediate-scale synthesized oligos, large-scale synthesized oligos, linkers & adaptors and array-based oligos.

On the basis of consumables, the market is segmented into instruments, kits & reagents and others.

On the basis of service type, the market is segmented into custom oligos, predesigned oligos and oligo synthesis.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into research applications, therapeutic applications, diagnostic applications and others. In 2019, research applications segment is expected to dominate the global oligonucleotide synthesis market due to the continual growth in the research oriented program for drug discovery and therapeutic proteins globally and involvement of the manufacturers in the therapeutic based drug development boosting the requirement of oligo nucleotides in research applications.

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into bio-pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, academic & research institutes, contract research organizations, hospitals and others.

Some of the major players operating in this market are Agilent Technologies, Inc., Atdbio Ltd., LGC Limited, Bio-Synthesis Inc., Eurofins Genomics, Kaneka Eurogentec S.A., General Electric, Genscript, AJINOMOTO CO.,INC (Genedesign, Inc.), Danaher, Merck Kgaa, Lgc Biosearch Technologies, Nitto Denko, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Trilink Biotechnologies, Llc, Biolytic Lab Performance Inc., Polygen Gmbh, Quintara Biosciences, Bio Basic Inc., Danaher (Integrated Dna Technologies, Inc.), and Twist Bioscience among others.

Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Country Level Analysis

The oligonucleotide synthesis market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, product, type, application and end user as referenced above.

The countries covered in the oligonucleotide synthesis market report are the U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

