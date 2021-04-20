Next-Generation Display Market Growth, Global Survey, Analysis, Share, Company Profiles and Forecast by 2028

OLED displays consist of one layer of substrate, encapsulation technology, polarizer, electrode, emitter, and organic layer components. Glass and plastic are two major components used as substrate. Emitter and organic layers are made of organic plastic molecules that help transport electrons from cathode to produce light. Polyfluorene is the most commonly used material in organic layers of LED display technology. Constant advancements in OLED and LCD technologies have led manufacturers to apply Quantum Dot Light-Emitting Diode (QLED) technology in modern displays. However, rising awareness about the toxic nature of cadmium used in quantum dot is resulting in shifting focus among manufacturers to more environment-friendly quantum dot technologies.

The report is a granular assessment of this particular business sphere and entirely covers the dynamic competitive landscape of the market. The document offers key insights into the market positions of these players alongside their gross earnings. Furthermore, it elaborates on each of the market segments, with detailed scrutiny of the development scope and competitive scenario of the regional fragments of the market. The latest study is inclusive of an in-depth analysis of the economic status of the global Next-Generation Display market and examines the most important regions constituting the global market. It further details on the most lucrative and growth-oriented regions, top market rivals, diversified product types, and a large number of end-use industries. Additionally, the study includes a detailed summary of the current market scenario, which is vastly impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Report Objectives:

Examine the size of the global Next-Generation Display market based on the parameters of value and volume.

Accurately calculate the market shares, consumption, and other essential aspects of different segments of the global Next-Generation Display market.

Explore the underlying dynamics of the global Next-Generation Display market.

Highlight significant trends of the global Next-Generation Display market based on factors including, production, revenue, and sales.

Extensively profile top players of the global Next-Generation Display market and showing how they compete in the industry.

Study manufacturing processes and the costs, product pricing, and various trends associated with them.

Analyze the performance of different regions and countries in the global Next-Generation Display market.

Forecast the market size and share of all segments and regions in the global landscape.

Key participants include Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd., Toray Industries, Inc, Samsung SDI Co., Universal Display Corp., Novaled GmbH, Nanosys Inc., Nanoco Group PLC, Doosan Corporation, Quantum Materials Corp., and PPG Industries, Inc.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global next-generation display materials market based on technology type, material, application, and region as follows:

Technology Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2020–2028) OLED IPS-LCD Others

Material Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2020–2028) Substrate Polarizer Color Filter Liquid Crystals Backlighting Unit Emitter and Organic Layer Encapsulation

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2020–2028) Smartphones Televisions and Monitors Smart watches Automotive Displays Laptops and Tablets Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027) North America S. Canada Mexico Europe UK Germany France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM MEA Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Next-Generation Display Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



Continued….