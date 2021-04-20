Neuromodulation Market Demand, Growth, Trend, Business Opportunities, Manufacturers and Research Methodology by 2027

Reports and Data has added a new market research report titled Global Neuromodulation Market Forecast to 2027 to its ever-expanding database. The report spanning over 100 pages is a detailed overview of the market equipped with latest information about product types, application spectrum, revenue share, market growth, revenue growth, market share, market size, and top companies. Insightful data has been collected through extensive primary and secondary research and further validated by industry experts and professionals to offer key insights into statistical data of the market. The statistical data has been organized into tables, charts, diagrams, and other pictorial representations. The report also provides insights into the

Top companies operating in the market

Boston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic, Inc., Cyberonics, Inc., ST. Jude Medical, Inc., Neurosigma, Inc., Nevro Corporation, Biocontrol Medical, Neuropace, Inc., Neuronetics, Inc. and Synapse Biomedical, Inc.

The report aims to provide a complete analysis of the global Neuromodulation market with important details about the key market players such as their financial standing, global position, revenue contribution, production and manufacturing capacity, business expansion plans, mergers and acquisitions, and overall company profiles. It also studies M&A activities, joint ventures, partnerships and collaborations, licensing agreements and product launches and brand promotions. It also offers SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis for each player.

The report also aims to benefit the user by providing constructive data to gain insight into the market growth, size, share and lucrative investment approaches. It covers study of crucial aspects such as factors influencing the growth and restraint of the market, buyers and vendors, production and consumption, and value chain analysis. It further provides detailed overview of the key segments of the Neuromodulation market and revenue share and growth rate of each segment.

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Internal Neuromodulation

External Neuromodulation (Non-Invasive)

Biomaterial Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Polymeric

Metallic

Ceramic

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS)

Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS)

Vagus Nerve Stimulation

Sacral Nerve Stimulation

Others

End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Hospitals

Clinics

Home healthcare

Regional Outlook of Neuromodulation Market:

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany U.K. Italy France BENELUX Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia U.A.E. South Africa Rest of MEA



Further key findings from the report suggest

The Neuromodulation market held a market share of USD 6.60 Billion in the year 2018 that is forecasted to grow at a rate of 10.8% during the forecast period.

In context to Technology, the Internal Neuromodulation segment generated a higher revenue of more than USD 4.20 Billion in 2018, with a CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period. The revenue generated by the segment is attributed to the rising incidence rate of chronic leg, back and arm pain, and applicability of this technology in effective management of these chronic pain, which results in its high demand.

In context to Biomaterial, the Metallic segment can be seen to generate a significant revenue of USD 2.97 Billion in 2018, with a CAGR of 11.0% during the forecast period. The revenue generated by the Metallic segment is attributed to the high demand for metallic biomaterial like platinum group metals for permanent implantable electronic devices and elevating demand for cochlear implants that requires platinum electrode array.

