Mobile Payment (Mobile Money) Global Market Report (2020-2027) Segmented by Type, Application and region (NA, EU, and etc.)

The global Mobile Payment (Mobile Money) market report provided by Global Market Monitor analyzes the industry and major market trends in detail, and divides the market size by volume and value according to application types and geographic locations.

Mobile payment (also referred to as mobile money, mobile money transfer, and mobile wallet) generally refers to payment services operated under financial regulation and performed from or via a mobile device.

Competitive Players

The Mobile Payment (Mobile Money) market is full of competition due to the presence of many large and small companies and local manufacturers. The leading vendors in the market are:

Visa

Square

Alipay

MasterCard

Samsung Electronics

ACI Worldwide

Fiserv

Alphabet

Jack Henry & Associates

DH

PayPal Holdings

Fidelity National Information Services

Apple

Application Segmentation

Retail

Hospitality & Tourism

IT & Telecommunication

BFSI

Media & Entertainment

Healthcare

Airline

Others

Market Segments by Type

Remote

Proximity

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Product Definition and Scope

1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Mobile Payment (Mobile Money) Market

…

2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape

3 Segmentation of Mobile Payment (Mobile Money) Market by Types

4 Segmentation of Mobile Payment (Mobile Money) Market by End-Users

5 Market Analysis by Major Regions

6 Product Commodity of Mobile Payment (Mobile Money) Market in Major Countries

7 North America Mobile Payment (Mobile Money) Landscape Analysis

8 Europe Mobile Payment (Mobile Money) Landscape Analysis

9 Asia Pacific Mobile Payment (Mobile Money) Landscape Analysis

10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Mobile Payment (Mobile Money) Landscape Analysis

11 Major Players Profile

…

Key Regions Overview

Major countries of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world are all exhaustive analyzed in the report. Apart from this, policy mobilization, social dynamics, development trends, and economic development in these countries are also taken into consideration.

In-depth Mobile Payment (Mobile Money) Market Report: Intended Audience

Mobile Payment (Mobile Money) manufacturers

Downstream vendors and end-users

Traders, distributors, and resellers of Mobile Payment (Mobile Money)

Mobile Payment (Mobile Money) industry associations and research organizations

Product managers, Mobile Payment (Mobile Money) industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries

Market Research and consulting firms

Key questions answered in the report

What will the market size and growth rate be in 2026?

What segment or region will drive or lead market growth and what are the reasons?

How will market drivers, constraints and future opportunities affect market dynamics and subsequent analysis of relevant trends?

What key strategies are used by top vendors to increase revenue?

