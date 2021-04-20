Middle East and Africa Automotive Smart Antenna Market Outlook | Development Factors, Latest Opportunities and Forecast 2027

Middle East and Africa Automotive Smart Antenna Market is a professional and a detailed report focusing on primary and secondary drivers, market share, leading segments and geographical analysis. This analysis provides an examination of various market segments that are relied upon to observe the fastest development amid the estimated forecast frame. The report encompasses market definition, currency and pricing, market segmentation, market overview, premium insights, key insights and company profile of the key market players. The persuasive Middle East and Africa Automotive Smart Antenna market report also helps to know about the types of consumers, their response and views about particular products, and their thoughts for the step up of a product.

Automotive smart antenna market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with the CAGR of 13.2% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and is expected to reach USD 177.73 million by 2027. Increasing production vehicle in the developed economies is augmenting the automotive smart antenna market growth.

The automotive infotainment market is developing at an impressive rate as inclination of technologically progressed vehicles is expanding among customers. Such development and dominance of hardware and infotainment systems in vehicles market has driven the demand for the automotive smart antenna market. The developing nations over the world are thus facing issues of security inside the vehicles. This factor is restraining the automotive smart antenna market as primarily these countries need to work on proper design and infrastructure of the automobiles for providing the safety.

The advancement in technology which results in the incorporation of wireless technology and positioning technologies in intelligent transport system is creating opportunities for the growth of the automotive smart antenna market. Due to the lack of skilled workforce, the installation of smart antennas in vehicles is becoming the major challenge for the automotive smart antenna market.

This automotive smart antenna market report provides details of market share, new developments, and product pipeline analysis, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, product approvals, strategic decisions, product launches, geographical expansions, and technological innovations in the market. To understand the analysis and the automotive smart antenna market scenario contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you create a revenue impact solution to achieve your desired goal.

Middle East and Africa Automotive Smart Antenna Market Scope and Segmentation:

Automotive smart antenna market is segmented on the basis of component, frequency and vehicle type. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of frequency, the automotive smart antenna market is segmented into high frequency, ultra high frequency and very high frequency. In 2020, the very high frequency segment has been accounted for the largest market share as it offer wide range of coverage that help the driver to efficiently manage the route. This factor results in increasing safety of vehicle as well as driver.

On the basis of the component, the automotive smart antenna market is segmented into transceivers, electronic control unit, wiring harness and others. In 2020, the transceivers segment has been accounted for the largest market share as growing integration of smart antenna in the luxurious cars has increase the demand for the transceivers in the automotive smart antenna market.

On the basis of vehicle type, the automotive smart antenna market is segmented into ICE vehicle and electric vehicle. In 2020, ICE vehicle segment has been accounted for the largest market share as growing demand of passenger cars and increasing disposable income is boosting the demand for the vehicle in the developed economies.

Middle East and Africa Automotive Smart Antenna Market Country Level Analysis

North America (United States, Canada & Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Southeast Asian Countries & Australia etc.)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Netherlands & Belgium etc.)

Central & South America (Brazil, Argentina, LATAM etc.)

Middle East & Africa (United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Israel & South Africa etc.)

For detailed insights on Global Middle East and Africa Automotive Smart Antenna Market Size, competitive landscape is provided i.e. Revenue Share Analysis (Million USD) by Players, Revenue Market Share (%) by Players and further a qualitative analysis is made towards market concentration rate, product differentiation, new entrants are also considered in heat map concentration.

Leading Key Players Operating in the Middle East and Africa Automotive Smart Antenna Market Includes:

The major players covered in the Middle East and Africa automotive smart antenna market report are WISI group, Continental AG, Ficosa Internacional SA (a subsidiary of Panasonic Corporation), SCHAFFNER HOLDING AG, TE Connectivity, HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA, HARMAN International, STMicroelectronics among other domestic players. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Many product developments, expansion and other strategies are also initiated by the companies worldwide which are also accelerating the growth of automotive smart antenna market.

For instance,

In January 2019, Continental AG has developed a new 5G-Hybrid-V2X Solution that integrates vehicle-to-everything technologies such as V2X. This new introduced technology enabled mobile network communication and direct data exchange at the same time. This product launch has helped the company to strengthen their connectivity category and to increase the revenue of the company.

Such increased penetration helps the market players to introduce advanced solutions and increased market share with improved coverage and presence. It also provides the benefit for organisation to improve their offering for automotive smart antenna through expanded product range.

The Middle East and Africa Automotive Smart Antenna Market research covers a comprehensive analysis of the following facts:

Historical and future projections of the Middle East and Africa Automotive Smart Antenna Market

Categorization of the Middle East and Africa Automotive Smart Antenna Market to highlight the growth opportunities and trends influencing these segments

Varying consumption pattern of customers in various regions

Geographic analysis in terms of growth outlook, Middle East and Africa Automotive Smart Antenna Market share, and major countries

Product launches, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and research and development projects of different Middle East and Africa Automotive Smart Antenna Market players

