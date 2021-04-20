Microencapsulated Oil Market COVID 19 Impacted In-Depth Analysis including key players lover Corporation Limited., Stepan Specialty Products LLC, The Wright Group

Global Microencapsulated Oil: Overview

Increasing demand for superfood products is significantly influencing the growth of microencapsulated oil market. Newly developed encapsulation technologies are allowing manufacturers to develop water soluble oil with greater bioavailability and significantly improved stability. Superiority of oils may degrade due to the formation of unpleasant tastes and off-flavors, oxidative degradation, and generation of free radicals. Significant changes in oil will negatively affect the shelf-life, stability, and overall acceptability of the developed nutraceutical of supplement products. Hence, several end-use industries are adopting oil microencapsulation technique for manufacturing natural health products containing marine, vegetable, or essential oils.

Microencapsulation technology maintains their functional and biological properties and gives longer shelf-life to the consumable products. Gum is one of the most adopted wall materials by manufacturers for microencapsulation of oils by spray drying. However, manufacturers are investing in developing similar encapsulated effectiveness and better preservation with respect to antioxidant activity and lipid oxidation for seed oil microencapsulation. Although, microencapsulation was invented in late 1930, and has developed rigorously since the last decade, it still has significant growth opportunities.

Increasing Per Capita Consumption of Functional Food is Fuelling Market Growth in Key Regions

Global market of microencapsulated oil is likely to experience substantial growth during the forecast period, owing to increasing demand as supplement additive and growing functional food industry. Microencapsulated oil market is expected to be dominated by North America, whereas market in Europe and East Asia are expected to showcase a moderate degree growth during the forecast period.

Key players in the microencapsulated oil market are focusing on developing synthetic microencapsulated oil, especially for pharmaceutical industry. North American countries have witnessed significant rise in functional food consumption, which has consequently increased the procurement of microencapsulated oil by the local manufacturers. North America holds 86,076 number of patents for microencapsulated oil, followed by Europe with 15,627 number of patents.

Consumer’s Preference for Vegetable Oils Supplements is anticipated to Shift the Microencapsulated Oil Market

Supplements related to vegetable oils are significantly popular among the adult and geriatric population. Several health benefits such as anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, antithrombotic, antimicrobial, antiarrhythmic anti-hypertension, and anti-aging is luring consumers to adopt such types of supplements. However, vegetable oils have a comparably shorter shelf life and poor consumer acceptance due to oxidative deterioration and stabilization. To fulfill these massive demand, manufacturers are forced to adopt microencapsulated oil techniques for preservation purpose. Moreover, growth in oilseed growth is also pushing microencapsulated oil market rigorously. By 2020, world production of major oilseeds is forecasted to surpass 650 Mn Tons, thereby giving a noteworthy opportunity for the manufacturers to increase their market share by investing in proper encapsulation technology for achieve maximum efficiency.

Global Microencapsulated Oil: Segmentation

Microencapsulated oil market has been segmented into different parts based on type application, and region.

Based on oil type, the microencapsulated oil market is segmented into:

Fish Oil

Vegetable oil

Nut oil

Other oil

Based on capsulation material, the microencapsulated oil market is segmented into:

Carbohydrate

Gums & Resins

Lipids

Polymers

Proteins

Gelatin

Others

Based on capsulation technology, the microencapsulated oil market is segmented into:

Emulsion

Coating

Dripping

Others

Based on capsulation end use industry, the Microencapsulated oil is segmented into:

Dietary Supplements

Nutraceutical Industry

Cosmetics

Others

Based on region, the Microencapsulated oil is segmented into:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

MEA

Global Microencapsulated Oil Market: Key Players

In the global microencapsulated oil, prominent manufacturers are focusing on offering versatile microencapsulated oil to numerous end use industries, for overcoming chemical instability and limiting degradation of the essential oils. With rigorous focus on research and development activities prominent companies are trying to enhance microencapsulated oil for increasing its end use mainly in nutraceutical industry. Some key market participants are Clover Corporation Limited., Stepan Specialty Products LLC, The Wright Group, Koninklijke DSM N.V., BASF SE, Microbelcaps, PR LABS, Nordic Naturals, Inc., Arjuna Natural Ltd., Renolab srl, Blue California, Natural Splendid Ltd., Flo Chemical Corporation, MIKROCAPS, among other prominent players.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the microencapsulated oil, and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also includes projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies for the microencapsulated oil. The research report provides analysis and information according to the microencapsulated oil segmented into oil type, capsulation material, technology, end use industry, and region.

The microencapsulated oils report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Microencapsulated oil segments

Microencapsulated oil dynamics

Microencapsulated oil size

Supply & demand of microencapsulated oil

Current trends/issues/challenges in microencapsulated oil

Competition & companies involved in microencapsulated oil

Technology

Value chain

Regional analysis for microencapsulated oil includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordics, Eastern Europe, Rest of Europe)

CIS and Russia

Asia-Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, South Korea, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of APEJ)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel, Rest of MEA)

