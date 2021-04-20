Metasulphite Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2029 | Solvay SA, BASF SE, Brenntag N.V., INEOS

Marketers Looking for Better Food Preservation Solutions

The upsurge in the demand of food additives and preservatives is likely to increase the demand of metasulphite. Food preservatives market across the globe is expected reach US$ 3.0 Billion by 2024, while the huge food processing industry is expected to create significant opportunity in the coming years. Metasulphite does not hamper flavor of beverages and food products which is prominent advantage of metasulphite where marketers opt for metasulphite over other preservatives. Moreover the growing number of craft beer industries with more than 13% of growth rate over next half decade are projected to push the demand of metasulphite.

To remain “ahead” of your competitors, request for a sample –https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4388

Sodium Metasulphite Likely to Outperform Over Other Type of Metasulphite

Sodium metasulphite inhibit the growth of microbial contaminant in the food and help to increase the shelf life of sea food, corn syrup manufacturing and brewing processes which in turn boosts the demand for sodium metasulphite. The oxidizing properties of sodium metasulphite help in the paper & pulp industries and textile industries for substrate conditioning which may boost the sales of the sodium metasulphite during the forecast period. However food grade potassium metasulphite is projected to grow with significant growth rate in half a decade.

Sodium metasulphite is likely to hold half market share moreover, increased applications such as dough softener in bakery industry is projected to escalate demand from food industry. Since past five years stringent regulations over cyanide and metal cyanide applications in gold mining industry likely to increase demand for sodium metasulphite which act as substitute to cyanide and metal cyanide during extraction process.

East Asia and South Asia Epicenter for Market Developments

Metasulphite market is likely to exhibit significant growth during the forecast period across the developing countries owing to the significant expansion of the microbreweries in the developing countries. Owing to the ease of availability of raw material and lower labor costs, countries such India are expected to emerge as production hubs for metasulphite. China is a leading consumer as well as producer of metasulphite. Moreover, global dependence on China for metasulphite has increased since past few years due to slashed prices from Chinese manufacturers. East Asia and South Asia market combine hold a major share in metasulphite market owing to emergence of food & beverages industries in region. Whereas China and India has outperforming end use industries among major economies across globe.

To receive extensive list of important regions, ask for TOC here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=T&rep_id=4388

Metasulphite Market: Market Segmentation

The metasulphite market is segmented into different parts based on the grade, types, end use industry and geography.

Based on grade, the metasulphite market is segmented into:

Food Grade

Technical Grade

Photo Grade

Based on type, the metasulphite market is segmented into:

Sodium Metasulphite

Potassium Metasulphite

Calcium Metasulphite

Based on end use industry, the metasulphite market is segmented into:

Food Industry

Textile Industry

Paper Industry

Fermentation Industry

Mining Industry

Other

Based on geography, the metasulphite market is segmented into:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Asia

Market Leaders to Expand Production Capacities to Meet Increasing Demand from End Use Industries

Tier 1 companies in metasulphite market are likely to increase their production capacities in next few years to cater to the increasing demand for metasulphite from several end use industries. Emerging markets such as China comprise significant number of domestic manufacturers who are expanding their geographical reach. Tier 1 companies in metasulphite market are projected to hold more than 1/3 of market share. Market leaders in metasulphite market include Solvay SA, BASF SE, Brenntag N.V., INEOS, and Aditya Birla Chemicals. Besides, the market also includes several small players including Sichuan Sanxiang Fine Chemical Co., Ltd., Qingdao Tianya Chemical Co., Ltd and Weifang Taihexing.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the metasulphite market, and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report for the metasulphite market provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geography, grade, types, and end use industry.

The metasulphite market report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Segments of the Metasulphite Market

Market Dynamics

Size of the Metasulphite Market

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies Involved

Technology

Value Chain of the of the Metasulphite Market

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordic, Eastern Europe)

South Asia (India, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Rest of South Asia)

East Asia (China, Japan, South Korea)

Oceania (Australia & New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel)

The metasulphite report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, and inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report for metasulphite provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Pre-Book Right Now for Exclusive Analyst Support – https://www.factmr.com/checkout/4388/S

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact: