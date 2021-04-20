Malt Extract Market Worldwide Survey On Product Need 2029

Europe Malt Extract Market- Overview

The Europe malt extract market is predicted to display notable growth over the forecast period between 2019 and 2029. Large volume rise in cultivation of raw materials such as wheat and barley used in the manufacture of malt extracts is one of the key factors accentuating the Europe malt extract market. Economic benefits of production of wheat and barley and health benefits of these grains is further boosting the malt extract market in Europe.

Increasing demand for malt extract-based beverages is anticipated to offer new opportunities to the Europe malt extract market. Further, shifting preference for gluten-free products is predicted to open new growth avenues for Europe malt extract market. Changing consumer food habits with preference for products labeled sugar-free is providing further opportunities to the Europe malt extract market. Malt extracts eliminate the need for sugars in food products, and reduces the need to add artificial additives.

Key parameters based on which the Europe malt extract market is divided are type, application, and form.

The report on Europe malt extract market presents a detailed analysis of demand drivers, trends, and opportunities in the said market over the 2019 – 2029 forecast period. Further, it covers the competitive landscape with insights into revenue share of leading players in the Europe malt extract market over the forecast period.

Europe Malt Extract Market – Competitive Assessment

Europe malt extract market marks presence of some large vendors resulting in intense competition in the market. Product development and product innovation are some key growth strategies of leading players in the Europe malt extract market.

Prominent players in the Europe malt extract market include Axereal Group, IREKS GmbH VIVESCIA Industries, Malt Products Corporation, Simpsons Malt Limited, Cargill Incorporated, Doehler Group SE, Polttimo Oy, Malteries Soufflet SAS, and Muntons plc.

Europe Malt Extract Market – Key Trends

Firstly, diastatic malt extract – obtained from sprouted grains – is increasingly witnessing spurt in demand as a substitute for sugar and honey, which is one of the key factors spurring the Europe malt extract market. Diastatic malt extract is a rich source of enzymes and vitamins, which increases the nutrient value of bakery products and also expands the shelf-life of these products.

Malt extracts are mainly obtained from barley, but other sources of malt include rye, oats, and sorghum.

Extensive use of malt in the production of beer is another crucial factor driving the Europe malt extract market. Malt provides sugar and carbohydrate to give a distinct flavor to beer. High consumption of beer in Europe, with countries such as Germany and U.K accounting for substantial percentage of world beer consumption extends immense opportunities to the Europe malt extract market.

On the downside, in recent years, fluctuating demand for beer mainly because of health reasons is hampering the demand for malt in Europe. This is negatively impacting the Europe malt extract market.

In addition, unexpected climatic changes leading to poor production of wheat and barley is also impacting the Europe malt extract market to some extent.

Nonetheless, rising demand for bakery products is expected to continue to extend growth opportunities for Europe malt extract market. Besides this, growing demand for non-alcoholic beverages such as energy drinks and sports drinks among sportspersons is expected to widen the expanse of Europe malt extract market.

Europe Malt Extract Market – Regional Assessment

Western Europe held larger share of the Europe malt extract market in the recent past.

