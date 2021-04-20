Long-Acting Injectables Market Share, Trends, Growth, Sales, Demand, Revenue, Size, Forecast and COVID-19 Impacts to 2014-2027

Latest market research report on Global Long-Acting Injectables Market published by Global Market Monitor, offers updated COVID-19 Impacts on global or regional Long-Acting Injectables market.

Long-acting injectable (LAI) is a kind of pharmaceutical for treating patients with schizophrenia who relapse due to nonadherence to antipsychotic medication. Rather than the daily pill-taking required with oral antipsychotics, LAI antipsychotics are administered by injection at two to four weeks intervals.

Foremost key players operating in the global Long-Acting Injectables market include:

Johnson and Johnson

Eli Lilly

Sanofi

Otsuka

Alkermes

Pfizer

GlaxoSmithKline

Long-Acting Injectables Application Abstract

The Long-Acting Injectables is commonly used into:

Schizophrenia

Other Psychotic Disorders

Segmentation on the Basis of Type:

Small and Middle Sized Molecule

Large Sized Molecule

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Product Definition and Scope

1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Long-Acting Injectables Market

…

2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape

3 Segmentation of Long-Acting Injectables Market by Types

4 Segmentation of Long-Acting Injectables Market by End-Users

5 Market Analysis by Major Regions

6 Product Commodity of Long-Acting Injectables Market in Major Countries

7 North America Long-Acting Injectables Landscape Analysis

8 Europe Long-Acting Injectables Landscape Analysis

9 Asia Pacific Long-Acting Injectables Landscape Analysis

10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Long-Acting Injectables Landscape Analysis

11 Major Players Profile

…

Long-Acting Injectables Market: Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Nordic Countries, Belgium, Russia, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, India, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America, Middle East & Africa (Brazil, Nigeria, Argentina, South Africa, GCC Countries) Others

Key Stakeholders

Long-Acting Injectables manufacturers

Downstream vendors and end-users

Traders, distributors, and resellers of Long-Acting Injectables

Long-Acting Injectables industry associations and research organizations

Product managers, Long-Acting Injectables industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries

Market Research and consulting firms

Key Features of the Long-Acting Injectables Market Report

-Report customization as per the client’s requirements

-Analysis of product segments for Long-Acting Injectables market with historical data and forecast

-Learn about the various market strategies that are being adopted by leading companies

-Global Long-Acting Injectables market size & trends, drivers, constraints, growth opportunities, regional and country level analysis, investment opportunities, and recommendations

-It provides a six-year forecast based on Long-Acting Injectables market growth forecasts

