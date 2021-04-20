Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Market 2020 – Overview and Analysis, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Market Status and Forecast by Players, Regions to 2027

This latest Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) report published by Global Market Monitor covers the current market dynamics, and provides effective competition strategies and market guidelines for the majority of practitioners.

Key global participants in the Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) market include:

GEFCO

Agility

Nippon Express

XPO Logistics

J.B. Hunt (JBI, DCS & ICS)

Sinotrans

Hitachi Transport System

DHL Supply Chain & Global Forwarding

CEVA Logistics

C.H. Robinson Worldwide

Toll Holdings

Kuehne + Nagel

DSV

Dachser

Yusen Logistics

Expeditors International of Washington

DB Schenker Logistics

GEODIS

Panalpina

UPS Supply Chain Solutions

Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Application Abstract

The Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) is commonly used into:

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Healthcare

Industrial

Aerospace & Defense

Food & Beverages

Others

Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Market: Type Outlook

Transportation

Warehousing

Value-added Services

Lead Logistics Provider Services/4PL

Other

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Product Definition and Scope

1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Market

…

2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape

3 Segmentation of Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Market by Types

4 Segmentation of Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Market by End-Users

5 Market Analysis by Major Regions

6 Product Commodity of Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Market in Major Countries

7 North America Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Landscape Analysis

8 Europe Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Landscape Analysis

9 Asia Pacific Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Landscape Analysis

10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Landscape Analysis

11 Major Players Profile

…

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada) Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others) Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg) Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia) Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand) Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

Target Audience for this Report

– Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) manufacturers

– Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) traders, distributors, and suppliers

– Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) industry associations

– Product managers, Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries

– Market Research and consulting firms

– Research & Clinical Laboratories

Key questions answered in the report

What will the market size and growth rate be in 2026?

What segment or region will drive or lead market growth and what are the reasons?

How will market drivers, constraints and future opportunities affect market dynamics and subsequent analysis of relevant trends?

What key strategies are used by top vendors to increase revenue?

