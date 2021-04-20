Logic Output Photocouplers Global Market Study Focus on Top Companies and Crucial Drivers
Digital logic mode is one of the main operating modes of transistor output photocouplers. Photocouplers that are optimized for operating in this mode are generally referred as logic output photocouplers. Unlike LED-phototransistor combinations in the linear mode that output a magnified copy of the input, logic output photocouplers output logic high or low only. The logic high is obtained when the voltage is approximately equal to Vcc while a logic low is obtained when the voltage is approximately equal to ground level voltage. The phototransistor outputs the logic high when it is in saturation. In this saturation condition, the power consumption is usually very low. Photocouplers have a wide selection of applications in computing and communications fields. They are also widely employed in photocopiers, automation systems, and light measurement instruments.
A photocoupler is a passive optical component that transfers signals through infrared light between two isolated electronic circuits. The isolation between the input and output circuits is maintained to prevent the high voltage on the input side from damaging the signal receiving electronic circuit. There are various types of photocouplers depending on the source-sensor combinations used to make them. Some of the most common combinations include LED-phototransistor, LED-LASCR, and LED-photodiode pairs. Logic output photocouplers are based on LED-phototransistor source-sensor combination.
Competition Analysis
Major competitors of the global Logic Output Photocouplers market include:
California Eastern Laboratories
Qt-brightek Corporation
Isocom Components
Micropac Industries
Lite-on Technology
Vishay
Everlight Electronics
ONSemiconductor
Toshiba
NTE Electronics
TT Electronics
Sharp
Renesas Electronics
Ootek Technology
Memory Corporation
Global Logic Output Photocouplers market: Application segments
1 mbps
10 mbps
15 mbps
Logic Output Photocouplers Type Abstract
Based on the basis of the type, the Logic Output Photocouplers can be segmented into:
AC
DC
Logic Inverter
Regional Segment Analysis
The report focuses on detailed analysis of major regions like North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia), and Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa).
