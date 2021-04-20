Lithium Ion Battery Market is growing with a CAGR of 15.8% in the forecast period 2027

Growing usage of mobile phones, laptops, tablets and other electronic gadgets have enabled lithium ion battery to boost the growth of the lithium ion battery market. Apart from this, due to wireless technology most of electronics products are battery operated and as of now lithium ion batteries are cost effective and have long lasting operations.

The lithium ion battery market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 15.8% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and is expected to reach USD 127,275.36 million by 2027. Increasing usage of consumer electronics is aiding growth of the lithium ion battery market.

Various limitations and concern of serious damage while storing and transportation of lithium ion battery has limited the growth of lithium ion battery market. Electric vehicle has huge opportunities and potential and is seen to be flourishing in the coming decade creating new opportunity for lithium ion battery market.

Major Market Competitors/Players

The major players covered in the global lithium ion battery market report are Saft (a subsidiary of Total), SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD., Lithium Energy Japan (a subsidiary of GS Yuasa International Ltd.), Tianjin Lishen Battery Co., Ltd., Shenzhen A&S Power Technology Co., Ltd., LITHIUMWERKS, GlobTek, Inc., BYD Company Ltd, Panasonic Corporation, LG Chem, VARTA Microbattery GmbH (a subsidiary of VARTA AG), Dalian CBAK Power Battery Co., Ltd, TOSHIBA CORPORATION, CALB USA Inc., Shenzhen BAK Technology Co., Ltd., Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited, A123 Systems LLC, Amperex Technology Limited (a subsidiary of TDK Corporation), XALT Energy, Leclanche among other domestic and global players.

Segmentation : Global Lithium Ion Battery Market

The lithium ion battery market is segmented on the basis of type, component, power capacity, product and vertical. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of type, the lithium ion battery market is segmented into lithium cobalt oxide (LCO), lithium manganese oxide (LMO), lithium nickel manganese cobalt oxide (LI-NMC), lithium iron phosphate (LFP), lithium nickel cobalt aluminum oxide (NCA) and lithium titanate oxide (LTO). In 2020, lithium cobalt oxide (LCO) segment accounts for the largest market share in type segment owing to its multiple applications in consumer electronics and other gadgets, however, lithium nickel manganese cobalt oxide (Li-NMC) segment is expected to grow at higher pace due to rising EV sales and its batteries.

On the basis of component, the lithium ion battery market is segmented into anode, cathode, separator and electrolytic. In 2020, anode segment attains the largest market share in the component segment and is growing at higher rate as it has better non-plating properties and over dimensioned capacity which enhances battery performance.

On the basis of power capacity, the lithium ion battery market is segmented into below 3000 mAh, 3000 mAh to 10000 mAh, 10000 mAh to 60000 mAh and above 60000 mAh.

On the basis of product, the lithium ion battery market is segmented into cell, module, pack and energy storage system (ESS).

On the basis of vertical, the lithium ion battery market is segmented into automotive, consumer electronics, aerospace and defense, industrial, construction, power, telecom, marine and others.

Country Level Analysis

The Lithium Ion Battery market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, distributional channel, end-user, connectivity and lawn covered as referenced above.

The countries covered in the Lithium Ion Battery market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Major Highlights of Lithium Ion Battery Market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Lithium Ion Battery market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Lithium Ion Battery market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Lithium Ion Battery market.

