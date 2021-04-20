Laboratory Automation Systems Market Size, Trends, Share, Research Report Study, Regional and Industry Analysis, Forecast to 2028

A key factor driving increasing demand for laboratory automation systems is that adoption helps laboratories to reduce manual efforts and work, as automation solutions can finish many testing processes that would otherwise require a considerable amount of manual effort and time. Moreover, automation systems optimize and improve productivity ratio of labs and significantly decrease costs that may arise due to wastage. The application of automation systems has also led to a significant increase in the productivity of drug discovery processes. These systems can operate for long hours with minimal monitoring and instruction. They also allow more time for researchers to focus on core tasks and reduce need for repetitive tasks.

The report is a granular assessment of this particular business sphere and entirely covers the dynamic competitive landscape of the market. The document offers key insights into the market positions of these players alongside their gross earnings. Furthermore, it elaborates on each of the market segments, with detailed scrutiny of the development scope and competitive scenario of the regional fragments of the market. The latest study is inclusive of an in-depth analysis of the economic status of the global Laboratory Automation Systems market and examines the most important regions constituting the global market. It further details on the most lucrative and growth-oriented regions, top market rivals, diversified product types, and a large number of end-use industries. Additionally, the study includes a detailed summary of the current market scenario, which is vastly impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Report Objectives:

Examine the size of the global Laboratory Automation Systems market based on the parameters of value and volume.

Accurately calculate the market shares, consumption, and other essential aspects of different segments of the global Laboratory Automation Systems market.

Explore the underlying dynamics of the global Laboratory Automation Systems market.

Highlight significant trends of the global Laboratory Automation Systems market based on factors including, production, revenue, and sales.

Extensively profile top players of the global Laboratory Automation Systems market and showing how they compete in the industry.

Study manufacturing processes and the costs, product pricing, and various trends associated with them.

Analyze the performance of different regions and countries in the global Laboratory Automation Systems market.

Forecast the market size and share of all segments and regions in the global landscape.

Key participants include Tecan Group., PerkinElmer, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Agilent Technologies, Danaher Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, QIAGEN N.V., Siemens Healthineers, Eppendorf AG, bioMérieux, and Abbott.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the laboratory automation systems market based on product, application, end-use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2020–-2028) Robotic Arm Microplate Readers Automated Workstation Others

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2020–-2028) Drug Discovery Clinical Diagnostics Microbiology Genomics Proteomics

End-Use Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2020–-2028) Biotechnology Pharmaceutical Diagnostics lab Forensics Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027) North America S. Canada Mexico Europe UK Germany France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM MEA Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



