Keen Insight for Industry Trend: Laser Processing Acousto-Optics Device Market Value Analysis by 2027

Acousto-optic modulatorBy varying the parameters of the acoustic wave, including the amplitude, phase, frequency and polarization, properties of the optical wave may be modulated. The acousto-optic interaction also makes it possible to modulate the optical beam by both temporal and spatial modulation.A simple method of modulating the optical beam travelling through the acousto-optic device is done by switching the acoustic field on and off. When off the light beam is undiverted, the intensity of light directed at the Bragg diffraction angle is zero. When switched on and Bragg diffraction occurs, the intensity at the Bragg angle increases. So the acousto-optic device is modulating the output along the Bragg diffraction angle, switching it on and off. The device is operated as a modulator by keeping the acoustic wavelength (frequency) fixed and varying the drive power to vary the amount of light in the deflected beam.Acousto-optic filterThe principle behind the operation of acousto-optic filters is based on the wavelength of the diffracted light being dependent on the acoustic frequency. By tuning the frequency of the acoustic wave, the desired wavelength of the optical wave can be diffracted acousto-optically.There are two types of the acousto-optic filters, the collinear and non-collinear filters. The type of filter depends on geometry of acousto-optic interaction.Acousto-optic deflectorsAn acousto-optic deflector (AOD) spatially controls the optical beam. In the operation of an acousto-optic deflector the power driving the acoustic transducer is kept on, at a constant level, while the acoustic frequency is varied to deflect the beam to different angular positions.The concentration of Laser Processing Acousto-Optic Devices industry is high. The top manufacturers are Gooch&Housego, Brimrose and Harris. Each of production, respectively with global sales market share as 45.36%, 18.39% and 8.63% in 2016. Other key manufacturers include Isomet,AA Opto-Electronic Company, A·P·E GmbH, IntraAction Corp and Panasonic.The Laser Processing Acousto-Optic Device market is expected to be worth USD 70.65 Million by 2023, at a CAGR of 8% between 2017 and 2023. Laser Processing Acousto-Optic Device are used with laser systems for marking semiconductor components; hence, the players in the laser technology market are offering various high-speed semiconductor marking solutions, which in turn would boost the demand for acousto-optic devices technology in semiconductor and electronics vertical. Although Laser Processing Acousto-Optic Devices brings a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field.

Three categories of acousto-optic devices will be mainly discussed in this report. They include the acousto-optic modulator, filter and deflector.

Major Participators Landscape

These market players enjoyed broad industry coverage, outstanding operational ability, and strong financial resources. Manufacturers are focusing on product innovation, brand extension, and the introduction of new brands to cater to the preferences of consumers. Some of them will be endowed with vital future while others will show a weak growth during the prospective timeframe.

Major market participators covered in our report are:

Gooch & Housego

A.P.E Angewandte Physik

Panasonic

Brimrose

Harris

IntraAction Electronics

AA Opto Electronic

Isomet

Coherent

Application Synopsis

The Laser Processing Acousto-Optics Device Market by Application are:

CO2 Laser Processing Machine

Fiber Laser Processing Machine

YAG Processing Machine

Others

By type

Acousto-optic Modulator

Acousto-optic Deflector

Acousto-optic Tunable Filter

Others

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Product Definition and Scope

1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Laser Processing Acousto-Optics Device Market

…

2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape

3 Segmentation of Laser Processing Acousto-Optics Device Market by Types

4 Segmentation of Laser Processing Acousto-Optics Device Market by End-Users

5 Market Analysis by Major Regions

6 Product Commodity of Laser Processing Acousto-Optics Device Market in Major Countries

7 North America Laser Processing Acousto-Optics Device Landscape Analysis

8 Europe Laser Processing Acousto-Optics Device Landscape Analysis

9 Asia Pacific Laser Processing Acousto-Optics Device Landscape Analysis

10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Laser Processing Acousto-Optics Device Landscape Analysis

11 Major Players Profile

…

Global Laser Processing Acousto-Optics Device market: regional segments

North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

Key Stakeholders

Laser Processing Acousto-Optics Device manufacturers

Downstream vendors and end-users

Traders, distributors, and resellers of Laser Processing Acousto-Optics Device

Laser Processing Acousto-Optics Device industry associations and research organizations

Product managers, Laser Processing Acousto-Optics Device industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries

Market Research and consulting firms

