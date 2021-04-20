Keen Insight for Hiring Software Market Trend by 2027
Global Market Monitor recently published a market research report on Hiring Software, which studied Hiring Software industry outlook, competitive situation, regional market analysis, type & application segment analysis, and market trend forecast by 2027.
Hiring software revolutionizes the way companies interact with job candidates, allowing managers to streamline the hiring process and sift through applicants more intelligently and efficiently. With the reduction of time spent searching for candidates, it’s likely the company will more quickly vet and onboard a quality hire.
Key global participants in the Hiring Software market include:
Carerix
ICIMS
Bullhorn
Breezy HR
JobDiva
Symphony Talent
FinancialForce
Workable Software
JobAdder
ISmartRecruit
Oracle
Sage
Workday
Hyrell
Cornerstone
Zoho Corporation
IBM (Kenexa)
ExactHire
SilkRoad
Greenhouse Software
Yello
ClearCompany
Lumesse
BambooHR
Jobvite
SAP SuccessFactors
Application Outline:
Small and Medium-sized Enterprises
Large Enterprises
Type Segmentation
Web-based
Cloud-based
Others
Analyzed Regions Outlook
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Nordic Countries, Belgium, Russia, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, India, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America, Middle East & Africa (Brazil, Nigeria, Argentina, South Africa, GCC Countries) Others
Target Audience for this Report
– Hiring Software manufacturers
– Hiring Software traders, distributors, and suppliers
– Hiring Software industry associations
– Product managers, Hiring Software industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries
– Market Research and consulting firms
– Research & Clinical Laboratories
