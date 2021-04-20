IoT Security Market Revenue, Size, Share, Industry Analysis Report By Product, By End Use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020-2028

Increasing regulations for IoT security is expected to further propel the global IoT security market growth over the forecast period. Rising emphasis among governments of developing countries for development of smart cities is also expected to boost growth of the global IoT security market during the forecast period. However, high cost of IoT security solutions and budget constraints among some end-users are some key factors expected to restrain global IoT security market growth to a certain extent during the forecast period.

The report is a granular assessment of this particular business sphere and entirely covers the dynamic competitive landscape of the market. The document offers key insights into the market positions of these players alongside their gross earnings. Furthermore, it elaborates on each of the market segments, with detailed scrutiny of the development scope and competitive scenario of the regional fragments of the market. The latest study is inclusive of an in-depth analysis of the economic status of the global IoT Security market and examines the most important regions constituting the global market. It further details on the most lucrative and growth-oriented regions, top market rivals, diversified product types, and a large number of end-use industries. Additionally, the study includes a detailed summary of the current market scenario, which is vastly impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Report Objectives:

Examine the size of the global IoT Security market based on the parameters of value and volume.

Accurately calculate the market shares, consumption, and other essential aspects of different segments of the global IoT Security market.

Explore the underlying dynamics of the global IoT Security market.

Highlight significant trends of the global IoT Security market based on factors including, production, revenue, and sales.

Extensively profile top players of the global IoT Security market and showing how they compete in the industry.

Study manufacturing processes and the costs, product pricing, and various trends associated with them.

Analyze the performance of different regions and countries in the global IoT Security market.

Forecast the market size and share of all segments and regions in the global landscape.

Key participants include International Business Machines Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., Intel Corporation, Siemens AG, Infineon Technologies AG, Broadcom Inc., Fortinet Inc., Palo Alto Networks, Inc., Mocana Corporation, and Karamba Security Ltd.

Emergen Research has segmented the global IoT security market on the basis of type, component, end-use, and region.

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028) Cloud Security Network Security Application Security Endpoint Security Others

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028) Services Managed Services Professional Services Solutions Encryption Unified Threat Management Analytics Identity & Access Management Data Loss Protection Others End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028) Retail Manufacturing Defense Government Consumer Electronics Energy & Utilities Logistics & Transportation Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027) North America S. Canada Mexico Europe UK Germany France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM MEA Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. IoT Security Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



Continued….