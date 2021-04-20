Insights and Prediction of Insurance Fraud Detection Global Market (2020-2027)

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments and countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next Five years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualify qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers and restraining factors which will define the future growth of the Insurance Fraud Detection market.

Leading Vendors

Simility

Fiserv

Iovation

FRISS

Kount

BAE Systems

ACI Worldwide

Perceptiviti

IBM

SAP

BRIDGEi2i Analytics Solutions

Software AG

Experian

LexisNexis

FICO

SAS Institute

On the basis of application, the Insurance Fraud Detection market is segmented into:

Claims Fraud Detection

Identity Theft Detection

Payment and Billing Fraud Detection

Money Laundering Detection

Other

Market Segments by Type

Fraud Analytics

Authentication

Other

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Product Definition and Scope

1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Insurance Fraud Detection Market

…

2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape

3 Segmentation of Insurance Fraud Detection Market by Types

4 Segmentation of Insurance Fraud Detection Market by End-Users

5 Market Analysis by Major Regions

6 Product Commodity of Insurance Fraud Detection Market in Major Countries

7 North America Insurance Fraud Detection Landscape Analysis

8 Europe Insurance Fraud Detection Landscape Analysis

9 Asia Pacific Insurance Fraud Detection Landscape Analysis

10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Insurance Fraud Detection Landscape Analysis

11 Major Players Profile

…

Global Insurance Fraud Detection market: regional segments

North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

​Target Audience:

Insurance Fraud Detection manufacturers

Distributors and resellers of Insurance Fraud Detection

Insurance Fraud Detection industry associations

Product managers, Insurance Fraud Detection industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries

Market research and consulting firms

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Insurance Fraud Detection potential investors

Insurance Fraud Detection key stakeholders

Insurance Fraud Detection end-user sectors

Research and Development (R&D) companies

What Information does this report contain?

The report covers the prediction and analysis of the global Insurance Fraud Detection market at the global and regional levels.

The report includes drivers and constraints that affect market growth.

Discussed details about market opportunities.

The assessments for the regional market layout characteristics in the world.

The report includes detailed company profiles for prominent market participants.

