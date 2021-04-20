Insights and Prediction of Insurance Fraud Detection Global Market (2020-2027)
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments and countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next Five years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualify qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers and restraining factors which will define the future growth of the Insurance Fraud Detection market.
Leading Vendors
Simility
Fiserv
Iovation
FRISS
Kount
BAE Systems
ACI Worldwide
Perceptiviti
IBM
SAP
BRIDGEi2i Analytics Solutions
Software AG
Experian
LexisNexis
FICO
SAS Institute
On the basis of application, the Insurance Fraud Detection market is segmented into:
Claims Fraud Detection
Identity Theft Detection
Payment and Billing Fraud Detection
Money Laundering Detection
Other
Market Segments by Type
Fraud Analytics
Authentication
Other
Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Product Definition and Scope
1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Insurance Fraud Detection Market
…
2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape
3 Segmentation of Insurance Fraud Detection Market by Types
4 Segmentation of Insurance Fraud Detection Market by End-Users
5 Market Analysis by Major Regions
6 Product Commodity of Insurance Fraud Detection Market in Major Countries
7 North America Insurance Fraud Detection Landscape Analysis
8 Europe Insurance Fraud Detection Landscape Analysis
9 Asia Pacific Insurance Fraud Detection Landscape Analysis
10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Insurance Fraud Detection Landscape Analysis
11 Major Players Profile
…
Global Insurance Fraud Detection market: regional segments
North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia)
The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)
Target Audience:
Insurance Fraud Detection manufacturers
Distributors and resellers of Insurance Fraud Detection
Insurance Fraud Detection industry associations
Product managers, Insurance Fraud Detection industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries
Market research and consulting firms
Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)
Insurance Fraud Detection potential investors
Insurance Fraud Detection key stakeholders
Insurance Fraud Detection end-user sectors
Research and Development (R&D) companies
What Information does this report contain?
The report covers the prediction and analysis of the global Insurance Fraud Detection market at the global and regional levels.
The report includes drivers and constraints that affect market growth.
Discussed details about market opportunities.
The assessments for the regional market layout characteristics in the world.
The report includes detailed company profiles for prominent market participants.
