Insights and Prediction of Cloud Service Brokerage Global Market (2020-2027)
Global Market Monitor recently published a market research report on Cloud Service Brokerage, which studied Cloud Service Brokerage industry outlook, competitive situation, regional market analysis, type & application segment analysis, and market trend forecast by 2027.
Cloud services brokerage (CSB) is an IT role and business model in which a company or other entity adds value to one or more (public or private) cloud services on behalf of one or more consumers of that service via three primary roles including aggregation, integration and customization brokerage.
Market Player
Key players profiled in the global Cloud Service Brokerage market are:
Wipro Limited
NTT Data Inc.
Capgemini SE
IBM Corporation
Accenture PLC
Rightscale Inc.
NEC Corporation
DXC Technology Company
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp.
Application Outline:
BFSI
Healthcare and Life Sciences
IT and Telecommunications
Retail and Consumer Goods
Manufacturing
Government and Public Sector
Media and Entertainment
Energy and Utilities
Education
Cloud Service Brokerage Type Abstract
Based on the basis of the type, the Cloud Service Brokerage can be segmented into:
Operations Management
Catalog Management
Workload Management
Integration
Reporting and Analytics
Security and Compliance
Training and Consulting
Support and Maintenance
Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Product Definition and Scope
1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Cloud Service Brokerage Market
…
2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape
3 Segmentation of Cloud Service Brokerage Market by Types
4 Segmentation of Cloud Service Brokerage Market by End-Users
5 Market Analysis by Major Regions
6 Product Commodity of Cloud Service Brokerage Market in Major Countries
7 North America Cloud Service Brokerage Landscape Analysis
8 Europe Cloud Service Brokerage Landscape Analysis
9 Asia Pacific Cloud Service Brokerage Landscape Analysis
10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Cloud Service Brokerage Landscape Analysis
11 Major Players Profile
…
Key Regions Overview
The report covers the major countries analysis in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world. Furthermore, policy mobilization, social dynamics, development trends, and economic development in these countries are also taken into consideration.
Key Stakeholders
Cloud Service Brokerage manufacturers
Downstream vendors and end-users
Traders, distributors, and resellers of Cloud Service Brokerage
Cloud Service Brokerage industry associations and research organizations
Product managers, Cloud Service Brokerage industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries
Market Research and consulting firms
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?
Who Are the Global Key Players in Cloud Service Brokerage Market?
What’ s Their Company Profile, Their Product Information, Contact Information?
What Was Global Market Status of Cloud Service Brokerage Market?
What Was Capacity, Production Value, Cost, and PROFIT of Cloud Service Brokerage Market?
What’s Market Analysis of Cloud Service Brokerage Market by Taking Applications and Types in Consideration?
What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit?
What Will Be Market Share, Supply, and Consumption?What About Import and Export?
What Is Cloud Service Brokerage Market Chain Analysis by Upstream Raw Materials and Downstream Industry?
What Is Economic Impact on Cloud Service Brokerage Market? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results?
What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?
