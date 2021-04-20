Industry 4.0 Market Revenue, Size – Industry Statistics, Share, Analysis and Global Research Report, 2020-2028

Industry 4.0 enables increased operational efficiency and self-managing production methods, thus enabling humans, equipment, machines, and logistics and supply chain management systems to be interconnected and collaborate. Information and communication technology, which is an integral part of industry 4.0, uses multiple network components and communication protocols for centralized machine supervision and semi-automated/automated decision making, resulting in decreased downtime. Also, industry 4.0 allows for automatic process tracking and tracing and faster batch changeovers leading to improved productivity.

The report is a granular assessment of this particular business sphere and entirely covers the dynamic competitive landscape of the market. The document offers key insights into the market positions of these players alongside their gross earnings. Furthermore, it elaborates on each of the market segments, with detailed scrutiny of the development scope and competitive scenario of the regional fragments of the market. The latest study is inclusive of an in-depth analysis of the economic status of the global Industry 4.0 market and examines the most important regions constituting the global market. It further details on the most lucrative and growth-oriented regions, top market rivals, diversified product types, and a large number of end-use industries. Additionally, the study includes a detailed summary of the current market scenario, which is vastly impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Report Objectives:

Examine the size of the global Industry 4.0 market based on the parameters of value and volume.

Accurately calculate the market shares, consumption, and other essential aspects of different segments of the global Industry 4.0 market.

Explore the underlying dynamics of the global Industry 4.0 market.

Highlight significant trends of the global Industry 4.0 market based on factors including, production, revenue, and sales.

Extensively profile top players of the global Industry 4.0 market and showing how they compete in the industry.

Study manufacturing processes and the costs, product pricing, and various trends associated with them.

Analyze the performance of different regions and countries in the global Industry 4.0 market.

Forecast the market size and share of all segments and regions in the global landscape.

Key participants include General Electric Company, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., ABB, KUKA, Stratasys Ltd., IBM Corporation, FANUC, Yaskawa Electric Corporation, and Siemens AG.

Emergen Research has segmented the global industry 4.0 market in terms of technology, industry vertical, and region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027) Artificial Intelligence Internet of Things 3D Printing Augmented Reality Virtual Reality Blockchain Industrial Robotics Digital Twin Industrial Metrology Others

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027) Manufacturing Energy & Utilities Chemical Transportation Pharmaceutical Metals Consumer Electronics Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027) North America S. Canada Mexico Europe UK Germany France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM MEA Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



