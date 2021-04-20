India Sanitary napkin / Pads, Tampon & Pantyliners Market | Market Size, Share, Trends, Dynamics, Growth, Forecast, keyplayers, Others.

India Sanitary napkin / Pads, Tampon & Pantyliners Market Outlook, 2023′ gives a comprehensive analysis on the Sanitary napkin industry of India. Since last few years, India is experiencing a major growth in the Sanitary napkin sales. The continuous improvement of literacy rates, the enhancement of consumers’ safety, sanitary consciousness and extended lifespan, plus improvements in conditions in rural areas, have all created opportunities for expansion of the sanitary napkin market.

India Sanitary napkin market is expected to grow with a CAGR of more than 10% in the forecasted period of FY 2017-18 to FY 2021-22. Overall sanitary napkin is segmented into rural sanitary napkin and urban sanitary napkin market. Increased sales of sanitary napkin are due to increased percentage of working females and upgraded consumers’ consumption habits. Being aware of the problem, the government has started to take measures to promote sanitary products in poor areas. Sanitary napkins are increasingly getting popular among women. Of course, continuous education and marketing from big international brands has significantly contributed to this penetration. 90% of India’s sanitary napkin market share goes to international companies like P&G and Johnson & Johnson.

Lower penetration is due to low incomes as well as the general lack of awareness of the importance of sanitary protection. The essential nature of sanitary protection is set to support performance, especially as the category’s key manufacturers are expected to invest in education campaigns to expand consumer base to include rural dwellers and low-income urban consumers. Tampons may possibly emerge due to a continued trend of westernisation although it still seems far-fetched and it would rival pantyliners and standard towels in future; there might only be a slight rise in demand.

“India Sanitary napkin / Pads, Tampon & Pantyliners Market Outlook, 2023” discusses the following aspects of Sanitary napkin in India:

The report gives an in-depth understanding of the Sanitary napkin market in India:

– Global Sanitary Hygiene Product Market Outlook

– Global Sanitary napkin Market Outlook

– North America Sanitary napkin Market Outlook

– Latin America Sanitary napkin Market Outlook

– Europe Sanitary napkin Market Outlook

– APAC Sanitary napkin Market Outlook

– MEA Sanitary napkin Market Outlook

– Global Pantyliners Market Outlook

– Global Tampon Market Outlook

– Total Women, Menstruating women and its penetration (Overall vs Rural vs Urban)

– India Sanitary napkin Market Size By Value & Forecast

– India Sanitary napkin Market Size By Volume & Forecast

– India Sanitary napkin Market Segmental Analysis: By Company, By Region, By Demographic

– Market Insights of Sanitary Napkin Market of Age below 24 years

– Total women, Menstruating women and its penetration

– ASP, Total Usage per Cycle and Volume Contribution

– Market Insights of Sanitary Napkin Market of Age From 24-35 years

– Total women, Menstruating women and its penetration

– ASP, Total Usage per Cycle and Volume Contribution

– Market Insights of Sanitary Napkin Market of Age above 35 years

– Total women, Menstruating women and its penetration

– ASP, Total Usage per Cycle and Volume Contribution

– Product, Variant & Pricing Analysis

– Product Variant Information

– ASP of Overall vs Rural vs Urban Market

– Key Vendors in this market space

This report can be useful to Industry consultants, manufacturers and other stakeholders to align their market-centric strategies. In addition to marketing & presentations, it will also increase competitive knowledge about the industry.

Report Methodology

The information contained in this report is based upon both primary and secondary research. Primary research included interviews with various channel partners of Sanitary napkins in India. Secondary research included an exhaustive search of relevant publications like company annual reports, financial reports and proprietary databases.

TABLE OF CONTENT

1. Report Methodology

2. Executive Summary

3. Global Sanitary Hygiene Products Market Outlook

3.1. Market Size

3.2. Market Share

3.2.1. By Region

3.2.2. By Company

3.3. Global Sanitary Napkin Market Outlook

3.3.1. Market Size By Value

3.3.1.1. Overall Market

3.3.1.2. Americas Sanitary Napkin Market

3.3.1.3. Europe Sanitary Napkin Market

3.3.1.4. APAC Sanitary Napkin Market

3.3.1.5. MEA Sanitary Napkin Market

3.3.2. Market Share By Region

3.4. Global Pantyliners Market Outlook

3.4.1. Market Size By Value

3.4.2. Market Share By Region

3.5. Global Tampon Market Outlook

3.5.1. Market Size By Value

3.5.2. Market Share By Region

4. India – Total Women, Menstruating women and its penetration (Overall vs Rural vs Urban)

5. India Sanitary Napkin Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size By Value

5.1.1. Overall Market

5.1.2. Urban vs Rural Market

5.2. Market Size By Volume

5.2.1. Overall Market

5.2.2. Urban vs Rural Market

5.3. Market Share

5.3.1. By Company

5.3.2. By Demographic (Rural Vs. Urban)

5.3.3. By Age Group

5.4. Market Insights of Sanitary Napkin Market of Age below 24 years

5.4.1. Total women, Menstruating women and its penetration

5.4.2. ASP, Total Usage per Cycle and Volume Contribution

5.5. Market Insights of Sanitary Napkin Market of Age From 24-35 years

5.5.1. Total women, Menstruating women and its penetration

5.5.2. ASP, Total Usage per Cycle and Volume Contribution

5.6. Market Insights of Sanitary Napkin Market of Age above 35 years

5.6.1. Total women, Menstruating women and its penetration

5.6.2. ASP, Total Usage per Cycle and Volume Contribution

5.7. Product, Variant & Pricing Analysis

5.7.1. Product Variant Information

5.7.2. ASP of Overall vs Rural vs Urban Market

6. India Pantyliners Market Outlook (Size & Forecast)

7. India Tampon Market Outlook (Size & Forecast)

Continue….

