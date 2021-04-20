India Hand hygiene market (liquid hand wash & Hand sanitizer) | Market Size, Share, Trends, Dynamics, Growth, Forecast, keyplayers, Others.

Whilst the market is achieving a healthy growth, the international Pandemic COVID 19 will culminate the Indian hand hygiene market

Currently, the world is in acute situation due to the boutade of the International pandemic corona virus (COVID 19). As per the latest statistics of the World Health Organization (WHO), there are more than 2,34,073 cases worldwide with about 9840 deaths due to the international pandemic. The pandemic is caused due to a group of viruses known as corona virus (CoV) which affects the respiratory system of the human body. The virus is generally spread due to coughing and sneezing and through physical contact with infected surface or objects. Hence, it becomes very necessary to maintain the hand hygiene during such epidemic situation.

Traditionally, the Indians used the early methods of washing hands with ash or soil with water. But, such methods cannot control the acute disease spread such as the corona virus. Hence, the World Health Organization and the Government of India has advised the people to use hand hygiene products such as Liquid hand wash and hand sanitizers. Narendra Modi, the Indian Prime minister said in his review meeting “”The coronavirus is a respiratory disease that spread like the flu virus. It can be transferred from one person to another via droplets from coughs or sneezes, sometimes these droplets from one’s mouth are not even visible. And that’s why we all need to be very careful and need to wash hands with soap regularly. Wash your hands regularly, do not touch your face, eyes or nose. The infection can spread in the human body via their face, therefore it becomes a very important step””. He also advised the people of India to not get panicked in such situation as the Government is trying all the efforts to provide the relief.

Due to such international emergencies, the hand hygiene market of India is observed to grow at a speedy rate. The rising awareness of the people and the encouragement by the Government to maintain hand hygiene will increase the volume of the Indian hand hygiene market. According to the statistics of the report titled “” India Liquid Hand Wash & Hand Sanitizer Market Size (Value & Volume), By End User/ Application ( Institutional & Residential), By Hand sanitizer segment (Alcohol based & non- alcohol based), By hand sanitizer type ( liquid, gel & others ), By Liquid hand wash type (Herbal & Non- herbal)By Company, By Brand ( Dettol, Lifebuoy, Protekt, etc.), By Sales Channel, By Packaging ( Pump, Refill, etc.), By Demographics (Urban Vs Rural), By Tier, Outlook (Trends & forecast), 2025″”, the Indian Hand hygiene market is expected to reach INR 2159.5 crore by the year 2025 registering a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 9%. “” The liquid hand wash was the most growing segment in the hand hygiene market but the current pandemic situation such as the corona virus will coerce the people to maintain the hand hygiene. Thus increasing the demand for the products in the market. The Hand sanitizers were growing at a nascent stage but the embodiment by the Government will drive the demand””. said Vedant Pandya, Research Analyst at Bonafide Research.

During the outbreak of the corona virus in India, the state government is continually focussing on the availability of the hand hygiene products in the market. Kerala State Drugs and Pharmaceuticals (KSDP) under the state industries department has produced one lakh bottles of hand sanitizers in a single day!!!

The Government of India has already launched a cleanliness campaign named ‘Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan’ in the year 2014. Since then, the government focuses on healthy habits of hand washing in Government schools and rural areas. Moreover, companies such as Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) has also supported this mission and launched an independent mission known as ‘Swachh Aadat, Swachh Bharat’ under the advocacy ambassador Kajol Devgan to support the hand hygiene. The FMCG giant Reckitt Benckiser launched the Dettol Harpic- Banega Swach India campaign to promote the cleanliness and hygiene. The company Godrej also launched an ad campaign ‘Mr. Magic’ for its new powder to liquid hand wash. The company launched an inexpensive hand wash powder which can be diluted and made to liquid hand wash. Thus, providing their product at a cheapest rate. Dabur partnered with Sulabh International to promote cleanliness and sanitation. Medimix conducted awareness drive in the ZPHS Marikal. The company ITC with its brand Savlon supported the government campaign and launched another campaign as ‘Healthy hands chalk sticks’ to support the hand hygiene by making soap chalk sticks. Moreover, it also launched the ‘Swachata ka Gullak ‘ in schools to collect the dry waste and wash hands with their product.

Table of Contents

1.Executive Summary

2.Report Methodology

3.Market Definition

4.Global Hand Hygiene market Outlook

4.1.Global Liquid Hand Wash Market

4.1.1.Market size by value

4.1.2.Market Share

4.2.Global Hand Sanitizer Market

4.2.1.Market size by value

4.2.2.Market Share

5.India Hand Hygiene Market Outlook

5.1.Market Size

5.1.1.By Value

5.1.2.By Volume

5.2.Market Share

5.2.1.By Company

5.2.2.By Segment

5.2.3.By Sales channel

5.2.4.By Demographics

5.2.5.By Tier

5.2.6.By Application

6.India Liquid Hand Wash Market Outlook

6.1.Market Size

6.1.1.By Value

6.1.2.By Volume

6.2.Market Share

6.2.1.By Brand

6.2.2.By Delivery Format

6.2.3.By Ingredient

6.2.4.By End User

6.3.Raw Material

6.4.Manufacturing Process

7.India Hand Sanitizer Market Outlook

Continue…….

