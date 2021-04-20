India Baby Mobility Market | Market Size, Share, Trends, Dynamics, Growth, Forecast, keyplayers, Others.

Baby walker and stroller is the two most preferred consumer products where one have be in the parents list and other is making its way into the list.

To avail the sample report for free: https://www.bonafideresearch.com/samplereport/200410411/India-Baby-Mobility-Market-2025

Indian baby gear products have been increasing at a rapid pace with constantly increasing consumer’s adaption. This is due to the continuous innovation as well as the growing parent’s awareness of providing comfortable products to their infants. The high-tech gear equipment allows carrying an infant or toddler with ease. In recent years, the gear equipment has undergone a number of changes in order to help keep babies safe and secure. As parental needs continue to evolve, brands have sought to make gear equipment that is more rugged and more portable. Most modern parents consider a baby Mobility equipment one of the most important items to have when their family grows. After all, it makes it easy for them to move babies around. With these efficient products, they don’t have to carry a baby all the time. Advanced baby strollers and transport systems are continuously being improved to provide parents and children with better and more useful features.

Market insight

As per the report “India Baby Walker, Stroller & Pram Market, By Value & Volume, By Sub Segments (Regular Walker, Musical Walker, Activity Push Walker, Lightweight Stroller, Twin & Jogging Stroller, etc.), By Top Cities (0-10 cities, 10-70 Cities, 70-200 Cities, other cities), By Demographics (Urban & Rural), Overview, 2020-2025” published by Bonafide Research walker and stroller combine comprises of the major chunk in the overall market. A sense of direction is absent in small babies when they start walking which could pose a danger to the babies. This has been the major reason for the dominance of walker products in the market. Walker used to the most preferred product among the consumers also highly penetrated one which ranges within the value of INR 2000/item. On the other hand Strollers & pram, products have shown promising growth in the Indian market with the increasing mall culture, taking babies to walk as well as for shopping. This has set the trend over traditionally picking up babies in arms and does all these tasks. Owing to all these advantages the stroller market is well expected to grow over 18% CAGR in value in the coming years. This product generally ranges near to INR 6000/item at present which is expected to get cheaper with the increasing adaption among the consumers.

Products with its feature posing impact in the market

Walkers come with the feature like adjustable height, soft cushion, full interactive musical walker to entertain the child and encourage them to take their first steps. Parents give high preference to walkers with a parent handle. The height adjustment feature is also given considerable importance by the parents in the country. From ages 6 to 12 months, a baby may grow 3 to 8 inch (about 1 centimeter) per month and gain 3 to 5 ounces (about 85 to 140 grams) per week for that height adjustment feature become important. In the case of the stroller, they are used to carry 3-4 years of babies to travel them around, have long usage life as compared to other mobility equipment. Moreover, it’s easier to carry other things like water, baby food, and nappies in a pram. Products with lightweight features and the added feature of stroller plus car seat combo making the products to grow in the market. Another reason that adds up the growth of these products in the market is the premiumness of the product that increases its value share in the market.

Table of Content :

1. Executive Summary

2. Report Methodology

3. India Demographics Insight

4. India Child Demographics

5. India Baby Mobility Equipment Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size By Value

5.2. Market Size By Volume

5.3. Market Share

5.3.1. By Product Type

5.3.2. By Rural vs. Urban Market

5.3.3. By Urban Cities

5.4. India Baby Walkers Market Outlook

5.4.1. Market Size By Value (Regular, Musical, Activity Push, Walker Cum Rocker)

5.4.2. Market Size By Volume (Regular, Musical, Activity Push, Walker Cum Rocker)

5.4.2.1. Overall Market

5.4.2.2. By Demographics (Rural-Urban & Urban Cities)

5.4.3. Market Share By Sub-Segment

5.5. India Baby Strollers & Prams Market Outlook

5.5.1. Market Size By Value (Standard Strollers, Prams, etc.)

5.5.2. Market Size By Volume (Standard Strollers, Prams, etc.)

5.5.2.1. Overall Market

5.5.2.2. By Demographics (Rural-Urban & Urban Cities)

5.5.3. Market Share By Sub-Segment

5.6. India Baby Carrycots Market Outlook

5.6.1. Market Size By Value

5.6.2. Market Size By Volume

5.6.2.1. Overall Market

5.6.2.2. By Demographics (Rural-Urban & Urban Cities)

5.7. India Baby Car Seats Market Outlook

5.7.1. Market Size By Value (Forward-Facing, Rear-Facing, Convertible, High-Backed)

5.7.2. Market Size By Volume (Forward-Facing, Rear-Facing, Convertible, High-Backed)

5.7.2.1. Overall Market

5.7.2.2. By Demographics (Rural-Urban & Urban Cities)

5.7.3. Market Share By Sub-Segment

5.8. India Baby Carriers Market Outlook

5.8.1. Market Size By Value (Buckled/ Backpack, Sling Pouch/ Wearing Wraps)

5.8.2. Market Size By Volume (Buckled/ Backpack, Sling Pouch/ Wearing Wraps)

5.8.2.1. Overall Market

5.8.2.2. By Demographics (Rural-Urban & Urban Cities)

5.8.3. Market Share By Sub-Segment

6. Product Price & Variant Analysis

7. India Economic Snapshot

Continue ……

To Access Complete Report: https://www.bonafideresearch.com/product/200410411/India-Baby-Mobility-Market-2025

Contact Us:

Bonafide Research

Steven Thomas, AM – Content Marketing

sales@bonafideresearch.com

Americas: +1 201 793 8545(NA)

Europe: +44 20 86385593

APAC: +91 7878231309

https://www.bonafideresearch.com/

About us: Bonafide Research is one of the fastest growing market research and consulting company. We are expert in syndicated research reports & custom research solutions across the domains. We have been closely working with fortune 500 clients by helping them in tracking the constantly changing market scenario. Bonafide has continuously made efforts to evolve and enhance the report quality with each passing day. In house, we have published 3500+ high quality research reports with major focus on Indian market. Our client base consists of BCG, Ernst & Young, PwC, McKinsey & Company, Inflexion, Nestle, Unilever, Crompton Greaves, SRF, CPF, Aramax.