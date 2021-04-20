Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Outbreak on Phosphates Market

High Adoption of Phosphate in Different End-use Industries to Propel Phosphates Market

The applications of phosphate extend to an array of industrial sectors, including building & construction, food & beverages, animal feed, agriculture, water treatment, and personal care. Food-grade phosphates are increasingly being used in the production of food items as buffers, sequestrants, acidulants, bases flavors, gel accelerants, etc. The adoption of food-grade phosphate in North America is significantly high, as it is deemed safe by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Over the past couple of decades, phosphates have emerged as legally permissible additives, which are used to improve food processing and the overall quality of different food products. This factor is likely to drive the phosphates market.

Apart from the soaring demand from the food & beverages industry, the demand for phosphate is on the rise in the healthcare sector for applications in bone regeneration. Sodium phosphate and disodium phosphate are increasingly being used across the personal care and cosmetic sector.

Enquiry Before Buying:https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=1424

Phosphate rocks are the leading commercial source that is predominantly used as a raw material for the manufacturing of phosphate fertilizers, phosphoric acid, and a range of other chemicals. Phosphate fertilizers have emerged as critical end products of phosphoric acid. The demand for phosphate compounds to manufacture toothpaste, detergents, fire extinguishers, etc., is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. At the back of these factors, along with additional research and development, the global phosphates market is expected to reach a market value of ~US$ 48 Bn by the end of 2027.

High Adoption in Food Industry to Boost Market Growth

Over the past couple of decades, the demand for phosphates, particularly to develop phosphate additives has witnessed consistent growth. Phosphate additives are used in several food products, especially processed food items. Phosphate additives are growing in demand, as they are extensively used to retain moisture, preserve color, and stabilize frozen food products. The demand for di-sodium phosphate is increasing, particularly to prepare ice cream. In addition, ferric phosphate is increasingly being used to fortify food products– a factor that is expected to increase the demand for food-grade phosphate during the assessment period. The steady rise in demand for phosphate from the food & beverages industry is anticipated to provide a boost to the phosphates market during the assessment period.

Request For Custom Research

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=1424

Increase in Demand for Calcium Phosphate for Bone Regeneration

The healthcare sector has embraced innovations and new technologies with open arms in the past few decades. Technological advancements, onset of new materials, development of biomaterials, and research & development activities, along with abundant clinical trials are some of the major factors that have improved the healthcare sector worldwide. Within the healthcare sector, bone regeneration has gained a notable amount of momentum over the past few years, wherein multiple experiments are increasingly using biomaterials in vitro and in vivo to gain a fair understanding of bone regeneration. Among the different types of biomaterials, studies continue to investigate the role of calcium phosphates that are found in natural bone due to its bone regenerative property. Calcium phosphate is increasingly being used in bone regeneration applications due to its osteoconductive properties in different forms, including cement, scaffold, and coating. Another major factor that is projected to augment the adoption of calcium phosphate is the unique bioactive properties and efficacy in bone regeneration. Several studies are also inclined toward enhancing the efficacy of calcium phosphates when combined with different healing agents.

Buy Now :https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=1424<ype=S

Participants of the current phosphates market are expected to gain approval from the FDA for their products related to the use of phosphates. For instance, in February 2020, pharmaceutical company CMP Pharma Inc. revealed that the company gained approval from the FDA for a potassium phosphate injection that would address the existing challenges related to the critical phosphate repletion treatment.

Explore Transparency Market Research’s award-winning coverage of the global Industry:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/strict-food-safety-regulations-in-north-america-and-europe-to-present-ample-business-opportunities-for-the-food-ingredients-sterilization-market-advent-of-technological-innovations-to-widen-scope-of-the-market-tmr-301268926.html

About Us :

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.