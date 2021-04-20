Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Outbreak on Low-calorie Food Market

Low-calorie Food Sees Increasing Demand as Consumers Seek Out Healthy Lifestyle

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), obesity is one of the key reasons behind the rising incidence of diabetes. Nearly 23% of ischemic heart diseases is caused due to obesity. The WHO also revealed that around 42 million preschool children around the world were overweight in 2013. Since then the trend has shown no signs of slowing down.

The staggering number reported by leading international organizations is a clear indication that healthy diet is the need of the hour. The alarmingly rising prevalence of obesity often results in chronic maladies. This is the single-most important driver of the low-calorie food market.

The prevalence of a sedentary lifestyle and work related stress have been adversely affecting health and fitness of millions around the world. Thanks to better access to information, consumers have responded to the challenge by shifting to healthy diet.

COVID-19 Outbreak Shifted Consumer Focus in Favor of Low-calorie Food

Pursuing a healthy diet and lifestyle is underscored as a key trend, especially as health is pushed to the fore amidst the unprecedented COVID-19 outbreak. Naturally, the market is recording increased demand for functional snacks, minimally-processed food, and low-calorie diet as consumers intend to take advantage of a balanced nutrition.

Rumors have been milling around the potential causes of health risks. Meat consumption for instance has been associated with various health maladies. Globally, the adoption of low-calorie and plant-based diet is on a rise. The trend will gain pace especially in the absence of a proper treatment or vaccination for COVID-19, leaving consumers anxious about ways of maintaining a better immunity.

A brisk shift to dairy-free alternatives is noted that has spurred the demand for milk derived from almond, nuts, soybean and other sources. Likewise, vegan meat and vegan cheese are under the spotlight, especially with the advent of behemoths in the plant-based category. Consumes in general are looking for a nutritious meal plan to boost their overall wellbeing.

Low-calorie food is considered to be a treasure trove of plant-based nutrition including protein, vitamin, A, B, and C, minerals, and dietary fiber. Health experts are recommending low-calorie diet consisting of at least two cups of vegetables. The sum total of these factors are positively reflected as the low-calorie food market exhibits an impressive growth trajectory.

Demand for Low-calorie Food Rising as Consumers Adopt Novel Meal Plans

The uptake of healthier living practices and diet is fuelling the demand for low calorie food. In the coming years the market will be driven by the foray of various functional foods and dietary supplements. Steered by evolving pattern of consumer preferences, food companies are likely to launch novel products in these categories.

Low-calorie food offers several health benefits. It helps in weight reduction and keeps stress and diabetes on check, which are the key risks associated with cardiovascular diseases. It also helps in controlling diabetes since low calorie food typically comes with less sugar.

Low calorie food is gaining widespread media attention. Influencers from around the world are speaking for the benefits of maintaining a low calorie diet, which has been helping the market to gain momentum over the last few years. It has also resulted in improved awareness among consumers.

A key point to note here is that awareness among consumers is not restricted to knowledge on various health benefits. Rather they have better access to holistic information pertaining to healthy diet. Consequently, they are adopting various meal plans, which is readily influencing their buying behavior. Keto and Paleo diet for instance have become highly popular.

