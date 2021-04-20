Identity Governance and Administration – Market Growth, Trends, Forecast and COVID-19 Impacts (2014 – 2027)

This latest Identity Governance and Administration report published by Global Market Monitor covers the current market dynamics, and provides effective competition strategies and market guidelines for the majority of practitioners.

Foremost key players operating in the global Identity Governance and Administration market include:

RSA Security LLC (US)

Micro Focus (UK)

Oracle Corporation (US)

Hitachi ID Systems, Inc. (Canada)

CA Technologies (US)

IBM Corporation (US)

One Identity LLC (US)

Core Security (US)

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (US)

AlertEnterprise (US)

Saviynt Inc. (US)

Microsoft Corporation (US)

Atos SE (France)

Omada A/S (Denmark)

SAP (Germany)

Identity Governance and Administration Application Abstract

The Identity Governance and Administration is commonly used into:

Manufacturing

Retail

Financial

Government

Others

By type

Cloud-based

On-premises

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Product Definition and Scope

1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Identity Governance and Administration Market

…

2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape

3 Segmentation of Identity Governance and Administration Market by Types

4 Segmentation of Identity Governance and Administration Market by End-Users

5 Market Analysis by Major Regions

6 Product Commodity of Identity Governance and Administration Market in Major Countries

7 North America Identity Governance and Administration Landscape Analysis

8 Europe Identity Governance and Administration Landscape Analysis

9 Asia Pacific Identity Governance and Administration Landscape Analysis

10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Identity Governance and Administration Landscape Analysis

11 Major Players Profile

…

Analyzed Regions Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Nordic Countries, Belgium, Russia, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, India, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America, Middle East & Africa (Brazil, Nigeria, Argentina, South Africa, GCC Countries) Others

Key Stakeholders

Identity Governance and Administration manufacturers

Downstream vendors and end-users

Traders, distributors, and resellers of Identity Governance and Administration

Identity Governance and Administration industry associations and research organizations

Product managers, Identity Governance and Administration industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries

Market Research and consulting firms

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

Who Are the Global Key Players in Identity Governance and Administration Market?

What’ s Their Company Profile, Their Product Information, Contact Information?

What Was Global Market Status of Identity Governance and Administration Market?

What Was Capacity, Production Value, Cost, and PROFIT of Identity Governance and Administration Market?

What’s Market Analysis of Identity Governance and Administration Market by Taking Applications and Types in Consideration?

What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit?

What Will Be Market Share, Supply, and Consumption?What About Import and Export?

What Is Identity Governance and Administration Market Chain Analysis by Upstream Raw Materials and Downstream Industry?

What Is Economic Impact on Identity Governance and Administration Market? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results?

What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

