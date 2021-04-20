Growing demand for mabs expected to drive growth of pemphigus vulgaris treatment market during 2028

Pemphigus vulgaris (PV) is a rare auto-immune disorder with less treatment options. It causes painful blisters on the mucous membrane of the eye, genitals, mouth, throat, nose or skin. Pemphigus vulgaris does not depends on age of a person, it can affect anybody. Pemphigus vulgaris mainly develops due to adverse drug reaction (ADR) of drugs such as enalapril, captopril, penicillamine, some antibiotics, etc.

Based on the severity of symptoms, sometimes the patients need to be hospitalized as the disease is life-threatening. Several drugs for the treatment of pemphigus vulgaris such as Corticosteroids and Immunosuppressant are available worldwide. Nowadays, biological treatment such as Rituximab is considered as new approach for pemphigus vulgaris treatment.

Most of the randomized, controlled clinical studies have proved Rituximab as a first-line drug for pemphigus vulgaris treatment. In 2017, the FDA approved “Breakthrough Designation” status to MabThera (F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd) for pemphigus vulgaris treatment.

The objective of pemphigus vulgaris treatment is to reduce blister formation, initiate healing of the erosions and reduce dose of medications to the lowest possible dose. There is no particular cure for pemphigus vulgaris, but pemphigus vulgaris treatment can help prevent the aggravation of the symptoms.

Pemphigus Vulgaris Treatment Market: Drivers and Restraints

The increasing demand for biological therapies for pemphigus vulgaris treatment is because of their less side effects. Whereas, glucocorticoids can lead to several drug-related reactions. The growing demand for Mabs is expected to drive the growth of the pemphigus vulgaris treatment market during the forecast period.

As there are less options available in market for pemphigus vulgaris treatment, and various side effects of marketed non-biological drugs, boost up the research for Pemphigus Vulgaris Treatment and its market. However, high cost of biological drugs and its availability are the major factors expected to hinder the growth of the pemphigus vulgaris treatment market.

Pemphigus Vulgaris Treatment Market: Segmentation

Tentatively, the global pemphigus vulgaris treatment market can be segmented on the basis of types of treatment, route of administration and distribution channel.

Based on Types of Treatment, the global pemphigus vulgaris treatment market is segmented as:

Non-biological treatment Corticosteroids Immunosuppressants (Mycophenolate mofetis, Azathioprin) Antibiotics, antifungal or anti-viral medication Other medications (Dapsone)

Biological therapies (Mabs or monoclonal antibodies such as, Rituximab)

Based on the Distribution Channel, the global pemphigus vulgaris treatment market is segmented as:

Retailers

Pharmacy

E-Commerce

Pemphigus Vulgaris Treatment Market: Overview

The global market for pemphigus vulgaris treatment is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period due to high demand for biological therapies for pemphigus vulgaris treatment. By RoA, the subcutaneous drug delivery segment is expected to experience high demand, as it delivers the drug directly to the blood stream resulting in less side effects.

Among various indications of pemphigus vulgaris treatment, is expected to gain attraction over the forecast period, primarily due to growing prevalence of Pemphigus Vulgaris (PV). Some of the popular brands of Pemphigus Vulgaris Treatment market include MabThera (F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd), Prednisone (Sanofi) etc.

Pemphigus Vulgaris Treatment: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global pemphigus vulgaris treatment market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, CIS & Russia, Asia-Pacific Excluding Japan, Japan and the Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to be the dominant regional market for pemphigus vulgaris treatment on account of growing research and development for novel pemphigus vulgaris treatment along with advancements in the healthcare sector.

The Europe pemphigus vulgaris treatment market is expected to account second large revenue share in the global pemphigus vulgaris treatment market over the forecast period owing to increasing prevalence of pemphigus vulgaris in the region. Fast growth is expected in the Asia-Pacific market, due to technological advancement in the health care sector and increasing investment in life-science research.

Pemphigus Vulgaris Treatment: Key Players

The global pemphigus vulgaris treatment market is highly fragmented with a large number of global players operating. Examples of some of the key players operating in the global pemphigus vulgaris treatment market are F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Novartis AG, Sanofi, GlaxoSmithClaine, Syntimmune, Argenx, Principia Biopharma, and HanAll Biopharma, among others.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

