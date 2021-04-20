Ground Surveillance RADAR Market – Global Analysis of Key Manufacturers, Dynamics & Forecast 2020-2027

Ground Surveillance RADAR Market Outlook – 2027

The global ground surveillance RADAR market is growing considerably driven by growing intelligence, reconnaissance, and surveillance requirements globally. Ground surveillance RADARs are used to detect, track, and monitor movement around important infrastructures and installations such as borders, military installations, and airports among others. In addition, ground surveillance RADARs have the ability to detect every movement of targets at ground level. Ground surveillance RADAR systems are also used for national security in recognition and tracing of small, non-linearly and non-cooperative, moving targets. Such RADARs typically range from several hundred meters to over 10 kilometers. Further, ground surveillance RADARs provide 360º surveillance with embedded tracker to deliver constant real-time data for analysis of potential threats.

Market scope and structure analysis:

Report Metric Details Market size available for years 2020–2027 Base year considered 2019 Forecast period 2021–2027 Forecast units Value (USD) Segments covered Type, Application, Component, Frequency Band, and Region Regions covered North America (The U.S. and Canada), Europe (Germany, the UK, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and rest of Asia-Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and rest of LATAM) and The Middle East and Africa Companies covered Aselsan A/S, FLIR Systems, Inc., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Hensold, Raytheon Company, Saab AB, Thales Group, Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., L3Harris, Elbit Systems Ltd., and Leonardo S.p.A.

The ground surveillance RADAR manufacturing companies are facing short-term operational issues due to the supply chain constraints and lack of site access due to COVID-19 outbreak.

The ground surveillance RADAR market is being driven by financial incentives & regulatory supports from the governments globally. However, the spread of COVID-19 has forced governments to focus on pandemic containment and withdraw financial incentives given to OEMs.

The economic slowdown caused by COVID-19 will delay the ongoing projects on installation of ground surveillance RADAR on airports, border, power plants, camps, and harbors.

Ground surveillance RADAR market is R&D intensive market and requires huge investment early-on. However, COVID-19 pandemic has forced governments around the world to divert financial resources from ground surveillance market growth to public health services.

Top impacting factors: market scenario analysis, trends, drivers and impact analysis

Surge in use of advance surveillance RADARs with electronic warfare countermeasures, demand for application specific surveillance RADAR system, and rise in adoption of ground surveillance systems for military as well as home security applications are the factors that drive the global ground surveillance RADAR market. However, inability of ground surveillance RADAR to recognize short range target hinder the market growth. Contrarily, constant innovation in radio frequency technology and increase in demand for early identification system present new pathways in the industry.

The global ground surveillance RADAR market trends are as follows:

Demand for application specific surveillance RADAR system

The demand for ground surveillance RADAR systems is increasing as it eliminates the requirement for multiple, non-specialized RADAR systems. Moreover, it is also capable of detecting land vehicles, personnel, marine vessels, avian targets, and low-flying aircraft. Such capabilities make it ideal for accurate surveillance results, thereby increasing the demand for ground surveillance RADAR systems globally.

Rise in adoption of ground surveillance systems for military as well as home security applications

Ground surveillance RADARs provides multi-target tracking, high accuracy in tacking target, audible signals, enhanced performance using image cueing, grouping and recognition of targets. In addition, these systems are also used to track and detect the aircrafts at low height. Such key features are expected to boost the growth of the global ground surveillance RADAR market.

Key segments covered:

Segments Sub-segments Type Short Range

Mid-Range

Long Range Application Commercial

Defense

Space

National Security Component Antenna

Duplexer

Power Amplifier

Transmitter

Signal Processor

Others Frequency Band UHF

VHF

L-Band

U-Band

Others

Key benefits of the report:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the global ground surveillance RADAR industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global ground surveillance RADAR market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the global ground surveillance RADAR market growth scenario.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed global ground surveillance RADAR market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

Questions answered in the ground surveillance RADAR market research report:

Which are the leading market players active in the ground surveillance RADAR market?

What are the current trends that will influence the market in the next few years?

What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the market?

What are the projections for the future that would help in taking further strategic steps?

