Global Smart Medical Devices Market Booming Market To Hit $ 126,409.49 Billion By 2028 With Top Key Players-Medtronic, F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd., Fitbit, Inc., Dexcom, NeuroMetrix, Inc., CeQur SA, Huawei Devices Co., Ltd., West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc

Smart medical devices market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 20.1% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 and is expected to reach USD 126,409.49 million by 2028 from USD 30,084.95 million in 2020. Increasing adaptability of smart phone and smart phone compatible medical devices is the major driver which is propelling the market in the forecast period.

The major companies which are dealing in the global smart medical devices market are Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc, Abbott, Apple Inc., Medtronic, F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd., Fitbit, Inc., Dexcom, NeuroMetrix, Inc., CeQur SA, Huawei Devices Co., Ltd., West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc., Sonova, BAE Systems, Seiko Epson Corporation, Insulet Corporation, Garmin Ltd., SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD., LG Electronics, Enable Injections, Debiotech S.A. among others domestic and global players. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Many product launch and agreement are also initiated by the companies’ worldwide which are also accelerating the smart medical devices market.

For instance,

In August 2020, Fitbit, Inc. announced the launch of Fitbit Sense, the most advanced health smart watch with the world’s first electro thermal activity sensor on smart watch which will help manage stress along with advanced heart rate tracking technology. This will help the company to generate more revenue in coming years.

In September 2020, NeuroMetrix, Inc. announced the launch of Quell App for Apple Watch for pain relief device. This will enable high level of integration and novel pain relief functionality. This will help the user to control the device and monitor pain relief from the wrist. This will raise the demand in the market and help the company to grow.

North America is expected to dominate the market due to the rising investments in development of smart devices. The U.S. is dominating in North America market due to rise in use of smart phones and increasing awareness towards their health and fitness.

Scope of the Global Smart Medical Devices Market

Smart medical devices market is segmented on the basis of countries into the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, Netherlands, Belgium, Russia, Turkey and rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines and rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina and rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., Israel, Egypt and rest of Middle East and Africa

All country based analysis of global smart medical devices market is further analyzed based on further segmentation.

Smart medical devices market, On the basis of product type, global smart medical devices market is segmented into diagnostics & monitoring devices & therapeutic devices. On the basis of type, global smart medical devices market is segmented into on-body (adhesive patch), off-body (belt clip) and hand held. On the basis of technology, global smart medical devices market is segmented into spring-based, motor-driven, rotatory pump, expanding battery, pressurized gas and others. On the basis of modality, global smart medical devices market is segmented into wearable and non-wearable. On the basis of application, global smart medical devices market is segmented into oncology, diabetes, auto-immune disorders, infection diseases, sports and fitness, sleep disorder and others. On the basis of end user, global smart medical devices market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, home care, sport club and others. On the basis of distribution channel, global smart medical devices market is segmented into pharmacies, online channel and others.

