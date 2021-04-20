Global Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Market Seeks to New Posture of Market Trends, Opportunities and Breakthrough Point During 2020-2027

Latest market research report on Global Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Market published by Global Market Monitor, offers updated COVID-19 Impacts on global or regional Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) market.

Key Market Players Profile

The report provides an analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and offers information on the products offered by various companies, which will help companies create strategies to take advantages of the emerging opportunities in the future. Production and consumption are estimated to continue developing with a stable growth rate during the forecast period. As a result of meeting the surging demand, more manufacturers are expected to go into this industry.

Players covered in the report are:

SABIC

Lotte Chemical

Koch Chemical Company

Eastman

A.G. International Chemical Company Inc (Agic)

Versalis

British Petroleum (BP)

Cepsa

Exxonmobil

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical

Total Petrochemicals

Application Segmentation

PET Copolymer Resins

Unsaturated Polyester Resins

Alkyd or Polyester Surface Coating Resins

Amorphous Polyamide Resins

Adhesives

Other

On the basis of products, the various types include:

Purity 99%

Purity 99.5%

Other

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Product Definition and Scope

1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Market

…

2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape

3 Segmentation of Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Market by Types

4 Segmentation of Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Market by End-Users

5 Market Analysis by Major Regions

6 Product Commodity of Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Market in Major Countries

7 North America Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Landscape Analysis

8 Europe Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Landscape Analysis

9 Asia Pacific Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Landscape Analysis

10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Landscape Analysis

11 Major Players Profile

…

Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Market: Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Nordic Countries, Belgium, Russia, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, India, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America, Middle East & Africa (Brazil, Nigeria, Argentina, South Africa, GCC Countries) Others

Target Audience for this Report

– Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) manufacturers

– Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) traders, distributors, and suppliers

– Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) industry associations

– Product managers, Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries

– Market Research and consulting firms

– Research & Clinical Laboratories

Key questions answered in the report

What will the market size and growth rate be in 2026?

What segment or region will drive or lead market growth and what are the reasons?

How will market drivers, constraints and future opportunities affect market dynamics and subsequent analysis of relevant trends?

What key strategies are used by top vendors to increase revenue?

