Global Metagenomics Market Insights Report, Forecast to 2027

Metagenomics is the study of genetic material recovered directly from environmental samples.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

PerkinElmer Inc.

GENEWIZ

Merck KGaA,

QIAGEN N.V.

Macrogen, Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Promega Connections

Illumina, Inc.

DNAstar, Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Eurofins Scientific

Novogene Co., Ltd.

BGI Group

IntegraGen SA

Application Outline:

Infectious Disease Diagnosis

Environmental Remediation

Others

Metagenomics Type Abstract

Based on the basis of the type, the Metagenomics can be segmented into:

Sequencing

Bioinformatics

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Product Definition and Scope

1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Metagenomics Market

…

2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape

3 Segmentation of Metagenomics Market by Types

4 Segmentation of Metagenomics Market by End-Users

5 Market Analysis by Major Regions

6 Product Commodity of Metagenomics Market in Major Countries

7 North America Metagenomics Landscape Analysis

8 Europe Metagenomics Landscape Analysis

9 Asia Pacific Metagenomics Landscape Analysis

10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Metagenomics Landscape Analysis

11 Major Players Profile

…

Overall Regions Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Nordic Countries, Belgium, Russia, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, India, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America, Middle East & Africa (Brazil, Nigeria, Argentina, South Africa, GCC Countries) Others

Audience:

-Metagenomics manufacturers

-Metagenomics traders, distributors, and suppliers

-Metagenomics industry associations

-Product managers, Metagenomics industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries

-Market Research and consulting firms

Key questions answered in the report

What will the market size and growth rate be in 2026?

What segment or region will drive or lead market growth and what are the reasons?

How will market drivers, constraints and future opportunities affect market dynamics and subsequent analysis of relevant trends?

What key strategies are used by top vendors to increase revenue?

