Global Laminated Flexible Press Market Insights Report, Forecast to 2027

Global Market Monitor recently published a market research report on Laminated Flexible Press, which studied Laminated Flexible Press industry outlook, competitive situation, regional market analysis, type & application segment analysis, and market trend forecast by 2027.

Flexible Press use fluid ink with strong fluidity. The ink is transferred from the ink bucket roller and the anilox roller to the graphic and text parts of the printing plate for inking. Then the printing pressure is applied by the roller to transfer the ink from the printing plate to the substrate, and finally the printing process is completed on the dry surface.

Competition Analysis

Major competitors of the global Laminated Flexible Press market include:

Rotatek

Comexi

PCMC

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG

Taiyo Kikai

WINDMOELLER HOELSCHER

XI’AN AEROSPACE-HUAYANG

Omso

BOBST

OMET

Mark Andy

Weifang Donghang

Lohia Corp

Nilpeter

UTECO

Ekofa

BFM srl

Market Segments by Application:

Flexible Packaging

Label Manufacturing

Corrugated

Others

Global Laminated Flexible Press market: Type segments

2 Color

4 Color

6 Color & Above

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Product Definition and Scope

1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Laminated Flexible Press Market

…

2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape

3 Segmentation of Laminated Flexible Press Market by Types

4 Segmentation of Laminated Flexible Press Market by End-Users

5 Market Analysis by Major Regions

6 Product Commodity of Laminated Flexible Press Market in Major Countries

7 North America Laminated Flexible Press Landscape Analysis

8 Europe Laminated Flexible Press Landscape Analysis

9 Asia Pacific Laminated Flexible Press Landscape Analysis

10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Laminated Flexible Press Landscape Analysis

11 Major Players Profile

…

The report covers the major countries analysis in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world. Furthermore, policy mobilization, social dynamics, development trends, and economic development in these countries are also taken into consideration.

​Target Audience:

Laminated Flexible Press manufacturers

Distributors and resellers of Laminated Flexible Press

Laminated Flexible Press industry associations

Product managers, Laminated Flexible Press industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries

Market research and consulting firms

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Laminated Flexible Press potential investors

Laminated Flexible Press key stakeholders

Laminated Flexible Press end-user sectors

Research and Development (R&D) companies

Key questions answered in the report

What will the market size and growth rate be in 2026?

What segment or region will drive or lead market growth and what are the reasons?

How will market drivers, constraints and future opportunities affect market dynamics and subsequent analysis of relevant trends?

What key strategies are used by top vendors to increase revenue?

